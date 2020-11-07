Burrito makers accused of misusing Latin American and Mexican cultures

A Martinborough Mexican food business is facing claims it is misappropriating Mexican and Latin American cultures and “glorifying” drug-cartels.

Cartel Food Co, which sells sold frozen burritos in supermarkets nationwide features Day of the Dead-inspired branding.

The Day of the Dead, or Dia de Muetos, is a cultural event honouring ancestors that is celebrated by Mexicans and Latin Americans.

Design researcher and academic Diana Albarrán González started the petition “Not for your consumption! Stop denigrating Mexican/Latin people and culture for profit”, after Cartel Food’s founder Melissa Philips and Jason Philips did not respond to her emails raising concerns about the company misappropriating cultural elements and imagery.

READ MORE:

* Max Ehrich knew about Demi Lovato breakup before the tabloids, source says

* Billboard latin music awards 2020 finalists: The full list

* Martinborough burritos flying out the door as company pitches for emoji



“The name is a negative stereotype of Latin Americans as drug dealers which we’ve been suffering from for a long time. They’re glorifying cartels. The amount of killings associated with cartels is no joke,” Albarrán González said.

“On top of the name, they had an Instagram post about the Dia de Muertos, which is an important event for us, used the same altars as we do to remember our ancestors but with a burrito. That’s very disrespectful because it's a very sacred celebration for us,” she said.

Piers Fuller / Stuff Staff at the Cartel Food Co factory in Martinborough producing frozen burritos for supermarkets across New Zealand.

Cartel Food had since removed this Instagram post, as well as another where it used the image of Catholic religious figure la Virgen de Guadalupe, associated with the Virgin Mary, for merchandising.

Melissa and Jason Philips said in a written statement that they were proud of what the five-year-old business had achieved “as an inclusive and diverse workplace” employing 10 people.

“Causing offence to communities and cultures is and has never been our intention. In the communication we received on September 17, it was highlighted to us that we had done just that, and for that we are sorry.

“We have subsequently removed the use of religious iconography, including images of The Virgin of Guadalupe from our social media.

“Where we can better consider and understand the concerns Diana and the wider Mexican and Latin American community may have, we would like meet with Diana to become better informed and have invited her to meet with us.

SUPPLIED Cartel Food has removed its Instagram posts that were believed to be misappropriating Mexican and Latin American cultures.

“We hope that through open dialogue we are able to seek to put right the concerns that have been raised.”

But Albarrán González said one of her main concerns was Cartel Foods’ failure to engage with the Latin American and Mexican community in New Zealand.

“We appreciate when people take an interest in our culture, but not when they disrespect it. If you are a company looking to use imagery or profit off a minority's culture, at least do you’re research, do it respectfully and engage with the community.”

Albarrán González was petitioning for reforms to the Intellectual Property New Zealand (IP), Advertising Standards Authority and New Zwaland Human Rights Commission to protect and prevent businesses from profiting off harmful stereotypes of minorities and migrant communities in Aotearoa.

She hoped the IP rights that protected Māori culture and tradition could be extended to other minority cultures.

SUPPLIED Design researcher Diana AlbarrÃ¡n GonzÃ¡lez says Cartel Food's failure to engage with the Latin American and Mexican community in New Zealand is disappointing.

James & Wells intellectual property lawyer Sebastien Aymeric said that with a growing awareness of cultural misappropriation around the world the reputation risk to a company was greater than any legal threat under IP law.

Aymeric said while there were provisions against offensive trademarks, like swear words, even if in another language, IP law did not cover cultural misappropriation of cultures other than Māori in New Zealand.

“It’s more a matter of morality than law,” Aymeric said. “It’s more ignorant than anything.”

Albarrán González’s petition had more than 300 signatures.

She said that when a member of her Facebook group associated with the online petition privately messaged Cartel Food raising concerns about cultural misappropriation, the company replied claiming it was using “freedom of speech”.

Melissa Philips said in her Facebook reply: “As we said we can have our view and you can have yours. However, maybe you should take some time to look at how you present yourself. Sexualised images, pole dancing etc ... all to get followers. In other words selling yourself physically and sexually”.

“As a woman (co-owner of the company) I find that pretty disappointing to see in a country that has fought hard to achieve gender equality. Just saying.”

SUPPLIED Cartel Food co-owner Melissa Philips’ response to a customer saying they were offended by the company's representation of Mexican culture.

Green MP Ricardo Menéndez-March said the repercussions of what companies perceived as tongue in cheek were felt by people of minority cultures in their everyday lives.

“There is real harm in using cartel imagery when thousands of people have died because of organised crime in Mexico and Latin America, Ricardo Menéndez-March”

Cartel Food did not seem to be engaging with the community in good faith when people raised concerns initially, he said.

He was disappointed with the company’s lack of insight over their actions as well as the “misogynistic” response to the person that raised concerns with them on social media.

“It’s disappointing to see the lack of awareness about what feminism could look like in different cultures,” he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Green MP Ricardo Menendez-March says he is disappointed in the way the Cartel Food has handled concerns raised by the Mexican and Latin American community.

“Using imagery that is part of ancestral traditions or as caricatures to sell food and make profit in a way makes important traditions invisible. That ultimately plays into how our traditions are thought of as costumes or marketing strategies, as opposed to our traditions grounded in our ancestral practices.

“Anyone that’s profiting off commodifying people’s culture and traditions should be really aware they might be entrenching really harmful narratives that caricaturise a community.

“It’s a matter of being aware of how you interact with the communities where those traditions or food may come from.”

Previously Jason Philips said he started Cartel Food the company because of his love of burritos growing up in Southern California.

“We spotted there was nothing in the chilled and frozen section. We initially thought about a burrito kit, but then we had an epiphany ... in Southern California, frozen burritos are the equivalent of microwave pies. We're foodies, so we thought 'let's make a frozen burrito, but not a crap one.”

Jason Philips said in 2015 that he wanted to build a nationally recognised brand that they can eventually export.