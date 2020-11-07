Protesters turn out in Napier over live cattle export ship

Over 100 protesters gathered outside Napier Port on Saturday afternoon to protest the live export of cattle to China.

More than 100 protesters turned out at Napier Port to protest the live export of around 5000 cattle, being sent to China.

The Yangtze Fortune was due to arrive in Napier on Monday, and is one of the first live export ship to set sail from New Zealand since the Gulf Livestock 1 ship capsized in the East China Sea, on September 2, killing 41 people, including two New Zealanders, and 6000 cattle.

Animal rights charity SAFE’s chief executive Debra Ashton said people had come from as far away as Whangārei to protest the ship on Saturday.

They had also received support from people walking and driving past, including truck drivers taking logs into Napier Port.

READ MORE:

* Protesters picket in Timaru as livestock carrier arrives

* Huge livestock ship arrives in Timaru

* Protesters to picket world's largest livestock ship in Timaru

* First live cattle export ship following Gulf Livestock 1 disaster will be chartered by same company



"Wherever live export ships berth local people get out and protest because they want this cruel trade to end.”

She said the Gulf Livestock 1 incident had made people more aware of the issue of live exports, and the government would be completely misreading the mood of the nation if they do not ban them.

There were welfare concerns for animals on live export ships, and once they arrive at their destination New Zealand has no control over what happens to them.

The export of live animals has been under review by the government since June 2019.

Ashton also called on local councils, especially those which were a majority shareholder in its port, such as Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, to consider whether they wanted live export ships docking.

Supplied Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham

Regional council chairman Rex Graham said councillors were aware of a range of views on the issue of live exports, but the council would not interfere in the business of the publicly-listed port company.

“Some people in our community think it’s a good idea, some people are ambivalent to it, some people are hotly aggressive against it, so it’s not something that as a shareholder we would interfere in port business.”

Graham said councillors had been “barraged” by more than 1200 emails from animal rights groups asking for a ban, which he finds “bloody annoying”.

“That kind of aggressive activity just doesn’t help the situation.”

The Government started a review of livestock shipment trade last year and advice was expected to be provided to ministers “soon”.

MPI director of animal health and welfare Chris Rodwell said after the sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1, an independent review by Mike Heron, QC, was carried out into the assurances MPI receives for livestock shipments.

The exporter transporting cattle on the Yangtze Fortune has applied for an Animal Welfare Export Certificate for up to 4750 cattle.

On November 4 a live export ship arrived in Timaru, scheduled to take 7945 cattle to China.