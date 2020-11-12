Innovative sterilising "fog" machine touted as boosting quarantine hotel room vacancies

Sanipure's fogging machine takes about 45 minutes to kill all known microbes, including viruses like Covid-19 and bacteria, in a room, says its co-owner Ben Harris, an infection control consultant and microbiologist.

Owners of a new Kiwi company selling an innovative sterilising “fog” machine are touting its ability to get rid of Covid and boost the availability of quarantine facilities.

Sanipure NZ, owned by well-known microbiologist Ben Harris and businessman Paul Archibald, has brought into New Zealand the Altapure AP4, an aerosol high-level disinfection system, manufactured in Wisconsin in the United States.

The new Altapure AP4 machine had originally been brought here to use in a meth decontamination business but when the criteria for that changed Archibald turned to an old school friend from way back, Harris, to seek advice about the machine.

The two set up Sanipure. Harris, a microbiologist and infection control consultant, said the technology was amazing. More than 200 hospitals in the US were using the machines to sanitise wards and operating theatres and the US military for bioterrorism decontamination. It had approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Deficiencies found at rest homes with Covid-19 cases

* Norovirus outbreak in Nelson after several cases confirmed in aged care facility



Supplied Ben Harris, a scientist, microbiologist and infection control consultant, says the Altapure AP4 sterilising machine is used in more the 200 hospital operating theatres and wards in the United States and retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare has bought four machines for use in its rest homes here and in Australia.

The biggest retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare had purchased four machines from Sanipure for use in their villages and rest homes in New Zealand and Australia. Each machine costs about $240,000.

Sanipure hoped to sell or lease machines to the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment which “fully” appreciated “the magic of this technology”. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins had been briefed on it.

He and Archibald wanted to do good with the technology.

The machine produced a “fog” of minute chemical particles, smaller than most bacteria, which killed 99.999 per cent of all known microbes including viruses like Covid-19, noroviruses and bacteria. Because the chemical particles were so tiny they penetrated carpets, curtains and soft furnishings without wetting them and without leaving any residue.

The active ingredients were very small amounts of hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, a substance like vinegar. The chemicals did not bleach anything and were safe for electronics.

The machine and its chemicals effectively sterilised a room in about 45 minutes, Harris said.

Covid died in soft furnishings naturally over two to three days but there was a cost for the isolation and quarantine hotels in leaving a room empty for that time.

“So if you can sterilise a room in 45 minutes suddenly that room’s available so there are many rooms that could be made available but weren’t before,” Harris said.

That would help the economic recovery if New Zealand could accept another two jumbo jets of passengers a day.

MBIE's wesbite showed 769 vacant rooms in New Zealand isolation and quarantine facilities on Monday, November 9.

Supplied An Altapure AP4 is an aerosol high-level disinfectant machine imported from the US by Sanipure NZ.

Harris said he did a search of competing alternative machines and found nothing as effective and as fast, non-toxic and leaving no residue, around the world.

MBIE had used the Bioquell hospital vapour machines from Counties Manukau District Health Board but had found them too slow. They took 4.5 hours to sterilise a room and had toxicity issues because they used 35 per cent hydrogen peroxide, Harris said.

“There’s nothing else that will do it as fast with as good efficacy, which is 99.999 per cent, it kills the lot, without any toxic residue left.” What was left was carbon dioxide and water.

The cost of the chemicals were $16 to $20 a room compared to $300 to $400 for manual cleaning of a hotel room.

The machines would sterilise hospitals and rest home rooms where people had contracted viruses and infections. The highly contagious Norovirus, which was harder to eradicate than Covid, was a continuing problem in hospitals, rest homes and hotels, although hotels might not recognise that. Unlike Covid, it lived in the environment for two to three weeks, he said.

123rf.com Harris says Altapure AP4 could sterilise many times thousands of disposable masks for a tiny cost.

Altapure AP4 could also sterilise thousands of disposable masks at one time for a fraction of a cent cost each. A US study by Duke University had shown the masks sterilised this way could be used over and over again.

Asked if people thought the technology too good to be true, Harris said once people saw it operating they were impressed.

He decided to invest in Sanipure last year with Archibald because he did not want the technology to leave New Zealand.

“I said ‘I’d hate to see the machine go back to the States’.” New Zealand was the only place besides the US that had an Altapure AP4, Harris said.

Last year, he thought primarily Altapure AP4’s role would be to kill emerging multi-antibiotic-resistant bacteria. That was the biggest challenge facing world medicine, antibiotic resistance.

“I told him (Paul), I think it’s about four years ahead of its time.” But then Covid appeared.

Regardless of the infection agent, Harris said once people were discharged or died, they left traces of whatever microbe they had had behind, and it might be in dangerous quantities.

“It is as if they shed flour, and the next person has a 20-30 per cent chance of picking something up unless the entire room, including surfaces on electronics, fabrics such as curtains or drawers are completely sterilised.”

Sanipure had received the Australasian rights to sell the machines and the American company, Altapure, based in Mequon, Wisconsin, was prepared to extend those rights to other countries.

It would also be happy for Sanipure to manufacture the machines in New Zealand, Harris said.