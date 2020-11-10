Construction industry disputes are tipped to rise in the next two years

Members of the construction industry expect disputes to rise over the next two years, a new report says.

Construction disputes are tipped to rise over the next two years, and have increased in the last two years, the latest survey by lawyers Russell McVeagh forecasts.

Their report, Building Up New Zealand's Construction Industry, said 61 per cent of construction industry respondents believed disputes would continue to rise. Only 11 per cent thought they were likely to reduce.

Despite the launch of the Construction Sector Accord in 2019 the cause of project disputes and delays had not changed much in the past two years.

The respondents said the most common cause of delays and disputes had been employers or principals making variations to the building contract, while poor quality documentation was a key driver also, Russell McVeagh construction disputes specialist Michael Taylor said.

In the next two years respondents expected the most likely cause of disputes to be caused by poor quality documentation.

The perception of unfair risk allocation in construction contracts was continuing to be a concern for many contractor respondents, who said it was a key cause of construction disputes.

Other key causes of disputes were expected to be delays and extensions of time and the quality of workmanship as well as slow payments and financial strain.

Various parties blamed others for the delays, the report showed. Contactors and sub-contractors mainly blamed employers and principals and engineers for delays. Over half of employers acknowledged their variations caused delays.

Engineers mainly blamed contractors for delays though accepted some responsibility lay with them.

Half of the engineers considered the slow pace of construction was the leading cause of project delays.

George Heard/Stuff The jury is still out on whether the Construction Sector Accord will help reduce disputes.

The fallout from Covid had not been as severe as expected, the report said.

“But there is concern about the coming months, and an expectation that ongoing Covid-19 issues were likely to reduce the amount of work on offer, disrupt the supply of materials, squeeze profit margins and potentially increase disputes,” the report said.

The jury was still out on whether the Construction Sector Accord would help reduce disputes.

While most agreed that the principles underpinning the accord were admirable, many doubted the degree of commitment within the industry to turn those words into action.

The accord was an attempt at culture change, and respondents acknowledged that this took time, the report said.

Russell McVeagh called on people in the industry to pay close attention to the wording of contracts and the risks they were taking on in contracts they were signing up to.

Issues with the standard form contracts in use in the industry and the complications caused by the addition of several tailored and bespoke clauses was adding unnecessary complexity and increasing the risk of parties not understanding what they were agreeing to, the report said.

Supplied Graham Burke, chair of the Construction Industry Council, says a major review of the standard construction contract 3910 was being led by the council.

Chair of the Construction Industry Council Graham Burke said disputes in the industry were more common than people in the industry wanted.

It was one of the areas being worked on in the accord.

New Zealand had a supposedly standard construction contract but it had 200 pages of special conditions. A major review of the standard construction contract 3910 was being led by the construction council.

If the contract was simplified and the parties could clearly see where the risks were and who was taking the risks then each party could price their work accordingly, Burke said.