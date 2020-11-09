Steel & Tube fine reduced to $1.56 million

Steel & Tube pleaded guilty in 2018 to misleading customers by telling them its steel mesh for foundations met New Zealand standards.

The Court of Appeal has reduced the fine Steel & Tube must pay for wrongly telling builders its reinforcing steel mesh had been independently tested against earthquake standards.

It pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges brought by the Commerce Commission, and was fined a total of $1.885 million after a hearing in the District Court.

That was raised to just over $2m after both parties appealed to the High Court with the company arguing the fine should be lower, and the commission arguing it should be higher.

But after a third hearing, Court of Appeal judges Forrie Miller, Patricia Courtney and Brendan Brown, reduced the total Steel & Tube had to pay to $1.56m.

The charges relate to the sale by Steel & Tube between 2012 and 2016 of about 480,000 sheets of steel mesh earning the company about $24m.

Following the Canterbury earthquakes a new standard for steel mesh used in concrete slab floors on “good” ground had been set, and Steel & Tube developed steel mesh to meet this standard.

The company told customers the mesh met the standard, but the three Court of Appeal judges ruled: “The steel may indeed meet the ductility requirements of the Standard, but that cannot now be verified.”

“What can be said is that it was not tested in the prescribed manner, and so strictly could not be said to comply with the Standard. By representing that it did, and that it had been independently tested, Steel & Tube misled consumers,” they said.

”The independent testing representations were highly misleading,” the Court of Appeal found.

The testing was done in-house by Steel & Tube employees, overseen by a particular employee, who retired in 2014. But that testing was not sufficient to demonstrate the mesh was up to standard, the judges said.

The judges found the former employee, and hence the company, had intentionally chosen not to comply with testing requirements, believing his methods to be superior.

The employee did not set out to mislead or deceive, the judges said.

But, they said: “No one signed off his decisions to not follow the Standard, nor did anyone check his [the former employees] work.”

“There was no internal or external audit system to monitor compliance. He trained the staff who tested the mesh but they followed the processes he prescribed; they were not familiar with the Standard.”

When he retired, his practices were continued by his successor,” the judges said.

Steel & Tube argued the starting point for the fine of $3.5m, reduced because of the company’s early guilty pleas, was too high.

It said it had not had a chance to argue the point in court.

The Commerce Commission argued the fine was too low as the company got too much credit for its early pleas, and failed to take into account Steel & Tube’s size, resources and financial gain making the $2m in fines “manifestly inadequate”.

The three judges ruled that the totality of the fines imposed on Steel & Tube were too high, and reduced them.