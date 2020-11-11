Mainfreight keeps trucking on, lifting profits and dividends amid coronavirus disruptions

The pandemic is making it difficult to keep up with consumer demand for products.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, transport company Mainfreight is increasing its market share, boosting profits and dividends, and continuing to invest for future growth.

New Zealand’s largest transport company on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent increase in after-tax profit to $72.9 million for the six months to September 30, and lifted its dividend payment by 20 per cent to 30 cents a share.

“This result reflects the strong improvement in performance in our Australian and New Zealand operations, supported by ongoing progress in our Asian business,” said managing director Don Braid. Profit fell in the Americas and Europe, but Braid said trading had improved in those regions since September 30.

“This supports an optimistic view of ongoing improvement in both regions, notwithstanding the reintroduction of Covid-19 related lockdowns and restrictions,” he said.

“We expect to see ongoing improvement across all of our regions as we continue to grow market share and adjust our businesses to the fluctuating economic climate,” Braid said. “In Australasia, the normal pre-Christmas volume increase is expected, and is likely to be level or ahead of trading experienced last year.”

Mainfreight lifted annual profit 16 per cent to $159.2m in the year ended March 31, and will announce this year’s result on May 26.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Mainfreight is gaining market share and benefiting from strong consumer demand.

“It is our expectation that this full-year result will be much improved on the year prior,” Braid said.

In the first half, Mainfreight benefited from an 8.3 per cent rise in pre-tax profit to $37.5m in its New Zealand business, and a doubling of pre-tax profit to A$30.6m (NZ$32m) in Australia.

In New Zealand, Braid said customer gains and strong consumer growth were providing record tonnage across its transport networks.

“Trading in October and now into November continues this improvement, with pre-Christmas volumes expected to increase further and the benefit of new customers assisting,” he said.

In Australia, the transport business gained market share and improved efficiency, boosting sales and margins, he said. Three branches were opened in the first-half, with a further six planned, he said.

Mainfreight spent $54.8m on land, buildings and information technology in the first half and expects that to rise to about $103m for the full year, increasing further to $114m for the 2022 year.

Braid said current conditions were providing opportunities for more growth and attracting new customers, as they look for improved service and more certainty in their freight and inventory management.

“This confidence provides us with greater certainty to further invest in our network, with more regional expansion under way, and to increase our commitment to more land and buildings where appropriate,” he said.

Still, he noted that strong consumer demand and congested international supply chains were “challenging”.

Mainfreight shares rose 1.4 per cent to $58.20 shortly after the NZX opened for trading at 10am on Wednesday. The shares have jumped 40 per cent this year.