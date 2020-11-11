Sky TV reports brighter outlook, raising profit and revenue guidance

Sky Television has finally delivered some good news to its beleaguered shareholders, increasing its profit and revenue guidance for the year to June after a “positive start” to its new financial year.

Sky said its net profit was likely to be between $20 million and $30m, rather than between $10m and $20m as it forecast in September.

The company is now forecasting annual revenues of between $680m and $710m, up from its previous guidance of $660m to $700m.

It told investors the brighter forecasts were the result of “higher than expected growth” in its non-resale satellite customer base and tight cost control.

READ MORE:

* Competition concern raised over sale of Sky TV's outside broadcasting unit

* Spark to offer Sky Sport bundle



The number of people buying its satellite service direct from Sky, as opposed to through resellers which include Vodafone NZ, had increased during each of the last six months, with annualised “churn” falling to 12.2 per cent, it said.

Sky had revitalised its sales efforts and reinforced Sky’s proposition as a “one stop shop” for entertainment and sports content, it said.

The company reported it had also achieved greater-than-expected growth in streaming revenues, following the relaunch of its Neon entertainment service which has been merged with Spark’s former Lightbox service.

Sky’s profit would benefit from one-off cost savings as a result of the renegotiation of rights to content that had been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, it said.

Chief executive Martin Stewart said that while “external economic factors remained challenging and uncertain”, the company’s internal performance had improved.

Fellow media company NZME increased its guidance on Tuesday, forecasting an operating profit of $63m to $66m in the year to the end of December, up marginally on its August forecast of a $60m to $63m operating profit.