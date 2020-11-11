Insurance company named best brand for customer experience

AA Insurance has been come out on top as New Zealand’s best brand for customer experience.

The insurer was ranked best by research company Kantar in its Customer Leadership Index, based on a survey of over 2000 people.

The survey covered more than 50 brands in financial services, online shopping, retail and grocery, media and entertainment, travel, telecommunications, and energy.

Kantar New Zealand managing director David Thomas said what made AA Insurance successful was that the company was clear on what it wanted its brand and customer experience to be.

READ MORE:

* NZ Post's Christmas rush begins with the "anti-Valentine's Day"

* How bricks and mortar stores are fighting back against online shops

* Air New Zealand tops list of New Zealand's favourite businesses

* 'Comprehensive' policy did not cover cancelled trip's flights

* Retail icons closing as the big web players go offline



“They are super focused on that, are very successful at it and obviously customers notice,” he said.

AA Insurance ranked eighth last year.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff AA Insurance was one of more than 50 brands included in the survey.

To be successful, businesses need to better understand what they want their customers to think and feel about them, Thomas said.

Brands also need to think about ways to stand out to their customers, he said.

Being unique can strike a powerful cord, he said.

The index covered service delivery, customer centricity, brand clarity and offer excellence.

Kiwibank and ASB came in second and third followed by Mighty Ape, Southern Cross, Air New Zealand, State, 2Degrees, New World and Noel Leeming.

“It was uncommon for a brand to do well at everything, and only our top three managed it. AA Insurance was in the top five brands for 17 of the 20 components of our Index, a testament to how well they manage the entire customer experience and empower staff to meet customer expectations,” he said.

Kantar’s survey showed that online and brick and mortar retailers performed well at different aspects of customer experience and leveraging the best of both could be powerful.

123rf Companies that provide seamless transition between online and physical shopping are rated higher in the Kantar Customer Leadership Index.

Overall online retailers did better at being clear in their offer, being easy and fast to buy from, and offering good prices, while physical retailers were better at being flexible, rectifying issues and providing memorable experiences, Thomas said.

Those that could combine responsiveness and personal touch with ease, speed and fair value had a strong competitive advantage, he said.

Covid-19 had made this year extremely abnormal for everybody but at the same time, the fundamentals of what made a great customer experience remained the same, Thomas said.

In 2019, Spotify topped the index, followed by Air New Zealand, Flight Centre, House of Travel and Mighty Ape.