'Dead weekdays' mean Skyline Enterprises earnings drop 70 per cent

Skyline Enterprises chief executive Geoff McDonald says the “lumpy” nature of domestic tourism creates some big staffing challenges.

Covid-19 has seen Skyline Enterprises’ revenue plummet as it battles dead weekdays.

Earnings fell 70 per cent for the six months to the end of September compared to the same period last year, and chief executive Geoff McDonald said the yo-yoing nature of business was proving extremely challenging.

“We have built up and scaled back two or three times since lockdown.”

Skyline almost halved its staff globally from 1200 to about 650, and the contrast between busier weekends and quiet mid-weekdays was especially noticeable in Rotorua.

READ MORE:

* Queenstown and Rotorua gondola operations to reopen at weekend

* Major NZ tourism operator Skyline Enterprises to cut half its jobs

* Coronavirus: Luge and gondola company under pressure from lack of Chinese visitors



Joseph Johnson/Stuff Skyline Enterprises income from Christchurch Casino has been consistent since the lockdown ended,

At peak times the Queenstown gondola and luge used to employ 300 people, but that has dropped to about 80, and McDonald said they used a lot of casual staff to handle fluctuations in visitor numbers.

Although efforts to stimulate domestic tourism had been successful, there was a limit to local visitation.

“Once they [Kiwis] have been somewhere once or twice, they’re not coming back again.

“The run from now to Christmas will be really tough for operators.”

The company was currently recruiting to ensure it has sufficient staff to cope with summer trade because competition for the dwindling number of migrant workers was heating up.

“A lot of them have leached out of the system and gone home now.”

Supplied Skyline Enterprises’ luge runs here and overseas have suffered mixed fortunes through the pandemic.

McDonald said opening of the border with Australia would have a massive impact, but lack of clarity on when it would happen fed uncertainty about future employment, and increased the risk of losing experienced staff seeking more stable permanent jobs.

“As time drags on, people are saying ‘if tourism is an unknown and it’s very uncertain, maybe a career in another sector is best for me’.”

A six monthly report to shareholders said Government support packages had helped Skyline Enterprises’ financial position, and although the company had secured funding through its bank, it had not had to use it at this stage.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Zak Ainsworth a former kayak guide and operations manager has now switched careers to working at Countdown supermarket.

That support included $1 million in grants for the Queenstown and Rotorua gondola operations from the Government’s strategic tourism assets protection fund, and McDonald said the money would be spent on wages, running costs and maintenance.

Covid-19 has also affected some company projects.

A $26m redevelopment of O’Connell’s shopping mall in Queenstown will open later this month but a long-planned $200m gondola and restaurant revamp is on hold.

“We’re not pushing the button on that big project until we have a clear picture of the situation.”

Heather Kennedy/Stuff Apart from minor work, Skyline Enterprises’ revamp of its Queenstown gondola has been put on hold as a result of Covid-19.

McDonald said offshore operations were responsible for about 30 to 40 per cent of the earnings drop, and Singapore’s Sentosa attraction played a “pretty significant” role in that.

Canadian luge sites were now closed for the season, but like South Korea, they had done quite well because the local population was unable to travel overseas.

A second luge in South Korea is due to open next year.