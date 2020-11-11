Reserve Bank 'breaking LVR commitment' raises questions about its other statements, Westpac warns

Loan controls are designed to cool the housing market even as the Reserve Bank ploughs ahead with monetary easing.

The Reserve Bank would be “breaking a commitment” if it reinstated loan-to-value controls on mortgage lending in March, as the central bank said it might do on Wednesday, a top economist says.

The Reserve Bank said it would consult on reintroducing loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions on “high-risk lending” from March 1.

The statement from the central bank came hours ahead of the Reserve Bank’s scheduled monetary policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The move has triggered fears of a scramble for housing over the summer, in advance of the controls coming in.

READ MORE:

* Reserve Bank may need to pivot, but Wednesday may be too soon

* Reserve Bank moves to reintroduce house loan deposit rules

* Reserve Bank doubles down on promise to keep OCR at 0.25pc until March



In a strongly-worded statement, Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens said that if the Reserve Bank followed through with the proposal it would be “breaking an earlier commitment to keep the LVRs off until May 1.”

Stephens said that raised questions about other commitments the bank had made, such as keeping the Official Cash Rate at 0.25 per cent until March.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Circumstances have changed, the Reserve Bank says.

The Reserve Bank was “very clear in April” that it was removing the LVRs for 12 months, Stephens said.

“The media release said: ‘This provides banks and customers certainty that no further changes to LVR requirements will be made for at least one year’.”

Breaking that commitment for the sake of introducing LVRs two months earlier seemed drastic, Stephens said.

“In March last year, the Reserve Bank committed to keeping the OCR at 0.25 per cent for a year using very similar language to the LVR announcement,” he said.

“Now that the Reserve Bank’s commitment on LVRs has been broken, the possibility is raised that the commitment on the OCR could also be broken.

“Clearly, this increases odds of an OCR cut in February should circumstances require it,” he said.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Geoff Bascand said the LVR consultations would happen because circumstances in the lending market had improved.

“We are now observing rapid growth in higher-risk investor lending,” he said.

“We will consult about reinstating the restrictions we had in place pre-Covid, which limited the amount of high-risk lending that banks could make.”