Sanford sacrifices dividend as profit falls 46% due to Covid-19

Sanford says it must balance profit with sustainability objectives.

Sanford is nixing payment of a final dividend payment to shareholders after its annual profit was almost halved as demand for its premium seafood slumped when restaurants and cafes closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand’s largest fishing company on Thursday confirmed its earlier forecast that after-tax profit fell 46 per cent to $22.4 million in the year to September 30.

The company has decided to hold onto its cash instead of paying a final dividend, citing uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19 and the need for cash to reinvest in its assets. That means shareholders received just 5 cents of dividends for the 2020 year, paid from first-half profits, compared with a total of 23c for the 2019 year.

Sanford operations span wild catch fishing, as well as mussel and king salmon farming. However the path to profits takes time, with about two years needed to grow mussels and salmon ready for harvesting, meaning the company was left with excess stock when restaurants and cafes closed due to Covid-19.

“Because of Covid-19, more stock than usual has gone to inventory,” said chief financial officer Katherine Turner.

“The pandemic’s impact on food service also meant that high-value products were less in demand, reducing our margins further and increasing our cost base.”

supplied The 67 metre fishing trawler San Granit can freeze 80 tonnes of finished product in 24 hours and store 550 tonnes of product on board, ready for export, Sanford deep water fleet manager Darryn Shaw says.

Still, Turner said that despite the challenges, Sanford’s balance sheet and liquidity remain robust, with a gearing ratio at 31 per cent compared to 24 per cent the previous year.

“We will continue to make careful choices as we manage our asset rejuvenation programme, balancing investment needs with cashflow realities,” she said.

Sanford has put hiring on hold, and a lower level of discretionary spending will continue in the first half of the new financial year. It cut its capital spending last year to $48m, down from a forecast of about $80m before Covid-19, and expects to spend between $45m and $55m this year.

Net debt rose 41 per cent to $184.3m, while operating cashflow fell 61 per cent to $18.8m.

Supplied/Supplied Sanford chief financial officer Katherine Turner says restaurant closures meant high-value seafood was less in demand.

Sanford has been striving to move away from lower value commodity markets for its seafood, and into higher value consumer markets. It said Covid-19 has accelerated the trend to target consumers with a rapid shift from eating out to in-home dining.

Acting chief executive Andre Gargiulo said Sanford’s move to sell more directly to consumers means it has a path to increased profitability in 2021.

“While we acknowledge this is a disappointing result, we are confident that our strategy to get closer to our consumers and maximise the value of our products is the right one,” Gargiulo said.

“We are adjusting to changing market conditions and are putting in place a plan to more flexibly respond to changing environments, while protecting profits through an appropriate cost structure.”

He didn’t provide a profit forecast.

Chairman Sir Robert McLeod said the board is making good progress in its recruitment for a new chief executive to replace Volker Kuntzsch who resigned in September after seven years leading the company.

Sanford shares slipped 0.8 per cent to $5.20 shortly after the market opened at 10am on Thursday. They have dropped by a third this year.