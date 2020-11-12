What pandemic? People are borrowing like it's 2019 again

New Zealand Post chief executive David Walsh says the postal service is preparing for a busy Christmas season, which begins with Singles Day on November 11.

Households are back to borrowing levels not seen since the Covid pandemic hit, data from credit reporting bureau Centrix shows.

When New Zealand went into lockdown borrowing was largely limited to desperate households in dire straits, and borrowers with low credit ratings, said Centrix’s managing director Keith McLaughlin.

But people with higher credit scores were back borrowing, he said, and the value of new loans in September was 16 ​per cent higher than in September 2019, and around the same level as July 2019.

“Across the board people are out there spending money,” McLaughlin said.

Centrix collects payments and loan data on individuals from the likes of banks, insurance companies and power companies, and compiles credit reports on individuals and businesses. Its data provides insights into the financial behaviours and positions of households.

“There’s confidence in the market, not just in the housing market, but for spending on luxury items,” McLaughlin said.

In its monetary policy statement on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank said economic activity had proved “more resilient than earlier assumed” at the time of its last monetary policy statement in August.

The air of growing economic positivity among households was also evident in a continued drop in the number of home loans which were on repayment deferral with their banks, McLaughlin said.

Payment deferral deals allowed homeowners whose income had taken a hit as a result of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to temporarily reduce their repayments, or suspend them entirely.

At the end of October there were 39,000​ home loans flagged on Centrix’s system as having payment deferrals in place, with eight in 10​ of them being for home loans.

SUPPLIED Keith McLaughlin, chief executive of the Centrix credit reporting bureau said households were borrowing like it was 2019 again.

That represented around 3 ​per cent of all mortgages, down from nearly 7 ​per cent in June.

But McLaughlin sounded a note of caution over the number of people who had come off repayment deferral deals only to quickly fall behind in their repayments.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The wave of mortgage deferrals continues to subside, data from Centrix shows.

So far just 2 ​per cent of households which came off repayment deferrals had slipped behind in their repayments, McLaughlin said.

But 12 ​per cent of people who had come off personal loan repayment deferral deals had fallen behind in their repayments.

And 29 ​per cent of people who had come off a deferred payment arrangement with their power, water or telecommunications provider were now in arrears.

“Payment deferrals that have resumed repayments have arrears levels that are more than double that of non deferrals,” McLaughlin said.

“Debt stress will continue to emerge for these impacted consumers well into 2021.”

All home loan repayment deferral deals were due to end in March, he said.

Households which had not yet come off deals might include some of those worst hit by Covid-related income drops, McLaughlin said.

The number of loan accounts flagged as being to borrowers in “hardship” dropped to 12,100 ​at the end of October, around half the number in May.