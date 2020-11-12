Vodafone NZ records $37m half-year loss, but customers happier

Vodafone complaints have more than halved since big investment improving service, Infratil reports.

Vodafone NZ recorded a loss of $37 million in the six months to the end of September but its customers appear happier, with complaints plunging, the company’s half-owner Infratil has reported.

Infraftil said Vodafone “materially advanced” its plans to simplify its business and improve its customers’ experience, but also saw earnings reduce by $29m due to Covid-19.

Complaints were down 53 per cent during the six-month period, with 34 per cent more customer requests dealt with “first time”, it said.

Last year Vodafone announced it would invest $10m in a new team of more than 100 New-Zealand based customer service staff, which it has named its "X Squad", after admitting failings in its customer support.

It said in October that the investment had paid off, with a big improvement in its own measurement of how customers perceived its service.

Rival 2degrees reported an 11 per cent increase in its operating profit to US$30m (NZ$44m) in the three months to the end of September, Canadian owner Trilogy International Partners reported to the Toronto Stock Exchange overnight.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff 2degrees now has more than 100,000 business customers.

It did not report a net profit figure.

Revenues for the quarter rose 7 per cent to US$117m.

Trilogy said 2degrees now had nearly 500,000 post-paid mobile customers, including more than 100,000 business customers, up 26 per cent on last year.

2degrees laid off about 120 staff soon after the Covid-19 lockdown in April, but Trilogy chief executive Brad Horwitz said Trilogy remained “enthusiastic about the runway for growth in New Zealand”.

“Proactive measures we took to prepare for the pandemic early in the year helped lay the groundwork for our steady growth year-over-year in all key financial metrics," he said.