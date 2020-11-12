Xero overtakes Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to become NZ's most valuable firm

Covid-19 forced Xero to curtail its lavish Xerocon conferences which typically attract accountants by the thousands.

Kiwi cloud accounting firm Xero overtook Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to become New Zealand’s most valuable company, worth more than $19 billion, on Thursday.

Xero’s share price was trading just shy of A$127 (NZ$135) during early trading on the Australian stock exchange after it posted its half-year results, valuing the Wellington-based firm at A$18.1b (NZ$19.1b).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s market value meanwhile dipped just below $19b on the NZX on hopes of an effective coronavirus vaccine.

The companies’ market values are close enough that they could trade places again during the day.

Xero’s share price means anyone who invested $7500 in the company’s 2007 initial public offering – and hung on to them – would now be a millionaire.

Xero posted an A$34 million (NZ$36m) half-year profit but lower sales growth as Covid-related restrictions curtailed its usual marketing splurges.

Its interim profit for the six months to the end of September was up from profits of less than A$2m during each of the preceding six-month periods.

Half-year operating revenues, at A$410m, were 21 per cent up on the same period last year and 8 per cent up on the six months to the end of March.

Sales growth has been decelerating as the business grows, but the inability of the company to host its usual lavish Xerocon events due to Covid restrictions appears to have also had an impact in some markets.

The company gave that as a partial explanation for achieving only 4 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in North America.

However, that had the flip side of contributing to a 10 per cent drop in sales and marketing expenses which assisted with its higher profit.

Xero said it prioritised investing for the long-term during the half-year, spending a record of almost $140m on product development, up 29 per cent on the same period last year.

Chief executive Steve Vamos said customer sign-ups were strong in Australia and New Zealand, partly because there had been less disruption there from Covid.

Xero ended the half with 2,453,000 subscribers – about 7 per cent more than it had at the end of March and 21 per cent up over the year.

Fisher Funds portfolio manager Sam Dickie said Xero’s revenues were “bang in line with expectations”, but its net profit was double forecasts due to slower cost growth.

Fisher Funds holds a 1 per cent stake in Xero.

“The critical point to us is they continued to invest heavily in their product,” he said.

“We love it when companies cut fat, rather than muscle and bone.”