ACC takes cornerstone stake in Les Mills International

Les Mills began with a chain of gyms but its global fitness programme company is the big international export.

The Accident Compensation Corporation has taken an 18 per cent stake in global fitness firm Les Mills International, in what's believed to be a multi-million deal.

LMI is the fitness programme spinout of the successful New Zealand-based Les Mills chain of gyms, whose programmes are now run in 20,000 fitness clubs overseas and shown on its on demand streaming platform.

The gym company shares a common majority owner, the Mills family, but is not part of ACC’s investment.

ACC declined to disclose the sum involved but it is understood to handle deals in the $30m to $100m space.

The shares were bought from existing shareholders including founder Phillip and Jackie Mills.

Martin Goldfinch, ACC’s head of private markets, said the move was in line with the corporation's strategy of partnering with top New Zealand companies, following similar investments in Icebreaker and Rocket Lab.

Getty Images Aaron Smith during a New Zealand All Blacks gym session at Les Mills in October in Wellington.

Phillip Mills said ACC which had a proven record in successfully growing long-term investments.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” he said.

“We are going to get some fresh energy and expertise into the business with two new board members and the kind of financial backing that will help us access funding to execute further transformational growth initiatives.”

The Mills family will remain LMI's major shareholder and Phillip and Jackie Mills will remain on the board, joined by two ACC directors.

As Covid-19 forced people to stay inside, there has been a global upsurge of interest in online fitness shows, and Les Mills provided local free-to-air television with classes during New Zealand’s alert level 4 lockdown.

ACC's manages about $2 billion of assets spanning property, infrastructure and private equity.

The state-owned corporation said it was also seeking proposals for its recently launched Impact fund aimed at making a positive impact on the health and wellbeing as well as providing a commercial return.