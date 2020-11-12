Les Mills eyes new opportunities after ACC investment

Les Mills began with a chain of gyms but its global fitness programme company is the big international export.

Fitness company Les Mills International says a multi-million investment by the Accident Compensation Corporation will give the financial heft to branch into new directions in a post-Covid world.

The ACC has taken an 18 per cent stake in the global fitness firm, an arm of the successful New Zealand-based Les Mills chain of gyms.

ACC has declined to disclose how much it paid for the stake, although the corporation usually does deals in the vicinity of $30m to $100m.

Supplied Les Mills International provides programmes and instructor training for 20,000 gyms around the world.

Chief executive Clive Ormerod said Les Mills had been growing through its own means for about 40 years and while there were no plans to list, ACC’s investment would certainly give it some extra financial grunt.

'’Covid's really helped us diversify,’' he said. ‘’The health and wellness market is going from strength to strength right now and we’re perfectly placed to be a part of that.''

Getty Images Aaron Smith during a New Zealand All Blacks gym session at Les Mills in October in Wellington.

The company’s revenue is drawn from services it offers overseas gyms and its fast-growing online ‘’on-demand'' classes for consumers.

During Covid lockdowns, many gyms have been closed, but Les Mills 20,000 gym partners were able to provide on-demand classes to keep their memberships alive.

But Ormerod says there are many burgeoning areas it could develop, including new digital services which connected gyms more closely with their members.

Increasing use of virtual and augmented reality were also possibilities, building on its sensory cycling class The Trip. '

’It's very futuristic and we think we can do more of that in other markets.'’

SUPPLIED Clive Ormerod says there are no plans to list Les Mills International in the foreseeable future.

The company was also on the lookout for new business partnerships and products. Wellbeing packages for employees, and fitness packages for hotels and apartment complexes were '’something that’s just taken off in the last four months and we’re looking to continue to invest for that.'’

LMI was also already livestreaming classes through its Facebook page and on-demand. It was looking at the potential for its primarily-English spoken classes to go into different languages and countries.

‘’There are so many examples of where our business would need further investment if we had to go faster.’’

Les Mills used instructors from all over the world, and Omerod said Covid had not stopped the company filming them.

‘’We’ve got 120,000 Les Mills instructors around the world. Even at the moment, we can't get them into the country but our last filming two weeks ago, we had a studio in Shanghai, a studio in Australia, a studio in London. So we’ve been able to film those overseas presenters even now.’’

SUPPLIED Gaming technology is one area that Les Mills is keen to explore.

The Mills family will remain majority stakeholders in both LMI and the Les Mills NZ gym chain, although the latter is not part of ACC’s investment.

Martin Goldfinch, ACC’s head of private markets, said the move was in line with the corporation's strategy of partnering with top New Zealand companies, following similar investments in Icebreaker and Rocket Lab.

Founder Phillip Mills, who remains on the board with his wife Jackie, welcomed ACC’s investment.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” he said.

“We are going to get some fresh energy and expertise into the business with two new board members and the kind of financial backing that will help us access funding to execute further transformational growth initiatives.”

ACC manages about $2 billion of assets spanning property, infrastructure and private equity.

The state-owned corporation said it was also seeking proposals for its recently launched Impact fund aimed at making a positive impact on health and wellbeing as well as providing a commercial return.