Sharemarket flat as Auckland community Covid case dominates news

Chris Hipkins announces new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland and takes questions from the media.

The NZX 50 Index of leading companies barely moved during a day dominated by news of a community case of Covid-19 in Auckland.

The index closed at 12,665 on Wednesday, but ended Thursday at just five points higher.

“It’s flat, but it’s still pretty close to records for the local market,” said Grant Williamson, investment adviser from Hamilton Hindin Greene.

There were winners and losers with companies that have recently reported positive earnings news trending up, he said.

“Sky TV was up nicely by 5 per cent today,” Williamson said.

“Mainfreight continues to perform well up 1.7 per cent, and Fletcher Building is continuing to improve, up just over 1 per cent.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There was little news on the NZX share market to distract investors from worrying events in Auckland.

“The Covid news wasn't particularly good with community cases up north,” said Williamson, who is based in Christchurch.

That appeared to lead to some selling of Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport shares, he said.

“They were both down today,” he said.

On the market, Air New Zealand has named former staff member Richard Thomson, who it has hired from listed retirement village operator Metlifecare, as its replacement for outgoing chief financial officer Jeff McDowall.

And giant fishing company Sanford cancelled a final dividend payment to shareholders as it announced a 46 per cent slump in after-tax profits.

The company, whose shares ended the day down nearly 3 per cent, blamed the drop on the impacts of the Covid pandemic.

Investors in the New Zealand sharemarket have experienced a profitable last 12 months, provided they have been able to hold their nerve.

One year ago the NZX50 Index of leading companies stood at 10,926 points.

It took a sharp dive in March, reaching a low of 8498 before staging a remarkable and sustained recovery.