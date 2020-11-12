Migration continues to dry up in New Zealand

Travel in and out of Australia for New Zealanders is heavily restricted. Kiwis can make a one-way trip to New South Wales or the Northern Territory without having to quarantine.

Closed borders and capacity limits at managed isolation and quarantine facilities continue to keep migration figures at historically low levels.

The latest data for September shows migration arrivals fell to 2,900, down 80 per cent on the previous year, and there was a net gain of 800.

Overseas visitor arrivals were 8,600, 700 higher than August, but 253,200 lower than year ago levels. The biggest dropoff was seen in visitors from Australia and China.

The drying up of migrants were even more stark over the last six months. From April to September, overall net migration was at 2,500 people, compared to the usually 20,000-plus gain in migrants usually logged over that period.

However, annual net migration was still running higher than a year ago, a gain of 67,700, compared to 59,400.

“The net gain of New Zealand citizens continues a reversal of the long-standing historical pattern where more New Zealand citizens depart than arrive,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

However, one factor complicating comparisons was that many visitors to New Zealand on various visas have been unable to depart, Statistics NZ said.

As of early November an estimated 80,000 to 110,000 visitors were still in New Zealand, and their prolonged stay had helped boost estimates of migrant arrivals and net migration between late last year and March.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Some visitors stuck in New Zealand are going fruit picking.

Migration figures for those months depended on whether these people stayed in New Zealand or headed back overseas, Statistics NZ said.

Another influencing factor were the number of New Zealanders who had not gone overseas, affecting short-term and long-term departure figures.

Annually New Zealand had 2.17 million arrivals in the year to September, which was down by 1.73 million.

Overseas visitors between April and September were 27,700, down 1.4 million from the same period a year ago. They included New Zealand citizens usually resident overseas and mostly came in from Australia, the US, Britain and China.