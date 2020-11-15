Signing RCEP trade puts NZ economy in 'best possible position' post Covid

A possible new trade agreement is a major topic between the leaders of China and India.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes a major trade deal signed between New Zealand and 14 other Asia-Pacific countries on Sunday will provide a springboard for the country's post-Covid recovery.

Meeting via Zoom with the other signatories Ardern stood by as Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) – which includes the ASEAN nations plus its six free trade agreement partners China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Supplied Jacinda Ardern and Damien O'Connor sign the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership).

The deal, which is now the world's largest free trade agreement, has been under negotiation for the last eight years and is expected to increase GDP by at least $2 billion.

Ardern said the agreement would help put the economy in “the best possible position” to recover from the economic impacts of Covid-19 and seize new opportunities for exports and investment.

“A range of New Zealand industries will directly benefit from this new agreement, helping us to accelerate our economic recovery and build back better,” she said.

O’Connor said it could be a year before anything substantive was seen, but signing the deal was a move in the right direction.

“What it will offer right from today is some certainty in the knowledge that we will have architecture and laws of trade with our major trading partners and that we're not going backwards,” O’Connor said.

“At a time when we are starting to see some negative signals around trade access around the rest of the world, this is a very positive move forward.”

India's withdrawal from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was a blow but New Zealand still stands to gain from the deal.

O’Connor singled out the primary industry and education sectors as those that would see the biggest windfall.

After initial involvement in talks, India withdrew last year, citing concerns over its growing trade deficit with China and the impact of major dairy producers like Australia and New Zealand on its domestic market.

India’s change of heart was a blow for New Zealand, which stood to make significant gains through access to its protected market, particularly for exports such as dairy.

The RCEP agreement leaves the door open for India to join in at a later date.

New Zealand already has strong access to most other RCEP member nations' markets – through either the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) or the China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) – but no deal with India.

However, both Ardern and O'Connor said that even without India, the deal will have benefits over time, by providing a common set of rules across the region.

Trade analyst Stephen Jacobi said this week India’s absence would be a dampener on the deal.

"That is a diminished opportunity because India is the only one with which we don't have an FTA (free trade agreement) and we'd very like an FTA with them, there's a lot we could do with great country,” he told RNZ.

"But India has also not associated with such a trade agreement and this type of rule making and having India as an outlier isn't very good, either for the world or I think India."

Jacobi agreed the RCEP could still have benefits for New Zealand.

"What we would look to from RCEP is to expand some commitments or bring them into line in some way, trying to harmonise them.

“It's a chance to wrap up in one agreement that exist in several."

Last year New Zealand exported $36 billion of goods to RCEP countries and nearly $12 billion of services.