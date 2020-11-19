Mother's green envy leads to court fight with V

The makers of energy drinks V and Mother are embroiled in a battle over the use of a specific shade of green.

Energy Beverages, producers of Mother energy drink, and Frucor Suntory New Zealand, the producers of V, have gone to court over whether the specific shade of green on V energy drink packaging can be trademarked.

In May, the Intellectual Property Office rejected two attempts by Energy Beverages to have Frucor’s trademark of the shade of green, Pantone 376c, ruled invalid.

Energy Beverages appealed the decision in the High Court in Wellington this week.

READ MORE:

* Nivea versus Rexona: Nivea wins battle against rival to trademark 'Black & White'

* Cadbury's control over the colour purple is hit by legal ruling

* Australian brewer files application to trademark colour of beer

* Wellington cafe under fire from Coca-Cola flooded with suggestions for new name



V launched in 1997 and Frucor has held the trademark for the distinctive shade of green since 2008.

Energy Beverages sells Mother Kicked Apple in a similar coloured can.

Debrin Foxcroft/Stuff Frucor, which makes V, is defending its trademark for the distinctive shade of green on the drink’s packaging.

The Australian-based company filed two applications to invalidate Frucor’s trademark of the colour.

Energy Beverages’ first application argued that trademarking the colour was contrary to New Zealand law because when printed on different surfaces the shade of green changed, therefore the trademark covered multiple versions and wasn’t precise.

Energy Beverages’ lawyers also argued that the wording of the trademark application was vague.

In its original application, Frucor trademarked Pantone 376c when used as the predominant colour on bottles of V as well as related advertising and packaging.

Energy Beverages argued that Frucor had not provided a definition of “predominant” and questioned whether this could be broken down to a percentage of the packaging.

In its second application, Energy Beverages argued that the colour tile included in Frucor’s 2008 trademark application did not match Pantone 376c, therefore invalidating the application.

In her decision on the first Energy Beverages application, assistant commissioner of trademarks Wendy Aldred,said that the length of time that Frucor has held the trademark gave it a presumption of validity.

Under New Zealand law, once a company has held a trademark for more than seven years, it becomes difficult for it to be revoked, Aldred said.

Aldred also said she did not consider the trademark was defective for failing to define the term “predominant”.

“Ultimately, whether a colour is predominant in any given context will depend on the particular circumstances,” she said.

SCREENSHOT Mother Kicked Apple drink used a similar colour to rival energy drink V.

“I think it is clear that the reference to ‘predominant’ colour in the context of a trademark will be generally understood to mean the colour that catches the attention of consumers as being the main or most memorable colour used on goods or in respect of the services covered by the registration.”

The second application failed because the colour discrepancy between Pantone 376c and the colour tile in the trademark application could relate to the digitisation process of older trademark records, she said.

Aldred said the description of the colour provided in the application made up for the discrepancy in the tile colour.

In both decisions, costs were awarded to Frucor.

The High Court’s decision on Energy Beverages’ appeal is pending.

This is not the first time Energy Beverages has challenged an existing New Zealand brand.

In 2019, Energy Beverages failed to overturn two trademark applications to Prolife Foods Ltd for its Mother Earth brand.