Dr Siouxsie Wiles supreme winner at Stuff-Westpac 2020 Women of Influence Awards

Siouxsie Wiles has been named the supreme winner of the 2020 Stuff-Westpac Women of Influence Awards.

The associate professor, a microbiologist at Auckland University, was chosen from a wealth of inspirational women who are excelling on the local and international stage, at the eighth annual awards at Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Tuesday evening.

The scientist’s accessible and evidence-led commentary about staying safe during the pandemic helped ease the nation’s anxiety and became the basis for World Health Organisation communications tools, judges said.

The Women of Influence Awards, jointly presented by Westpac NZ and Stuff, had 339 nominations across 10 categories this year.

Wiles was also awarded the science and health innovation award.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles won the supreme award and science and health innovation award at the Women of Influence awards.

Wiles accepted her award with an elbow bump and thanked her family and colleagues.

“I feel absolutely privileged that I've been in a position to have the skills and knowledge to help us get here because in February and March, it was a really scary time,” Wiles said.

“I want to remind you it’s not over yet. Please keep scanning that app.

“To get through this it's going to take all of us. This pandemic has shone a light on all the things that are wrong in this country, in other countries and we have to fix those things. So all of us are going to leave here doing everything we can to make sure we make the world a better place.”

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said the judges were impressed not just by the leadership Wiles had shown this year, but her strong advocacy for other women in science.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher says judges were impressed Siouxsie Wiles strong advocacy for other women in science.

“What I admire about Siouxsie, as well as her undoubted expertise in her field, is how she has persevered through all sorts of personal attacks and trolling to ensure the incredibly important facts of the Covid-19 pandemic, and what we need to do, are communicated clearly and articulately,” Boucher said.

“In a year when dangerous conspiracies and false information about Covid-19 were rife, where people had high levels of anxiety and fear, Siouxsie has rightly become one of our most trusted and respected voices.

“She has had an incredible influence on how we have all understood and responded to one of the greatest challenges of our era.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The 2020 Stuff-Westpac Women of Influence awards at Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Westpac NZ chief executive David McLean said, as the country faced a raft of social, environmental and economic challenges, Kiwi women were at the forefront of the response.

“With that in mind, I can’t think of a more deserving winner than Siouxsie,” McLean said.

“Whether it’s confronting our domestic violence problem, mobilising the climate change movement or helping young people get more engaged in their financial future, all our category winners deserve to be celebrated for their amazing work.”

In addition to the category winners, New Zealand’s first female MP of Pacific Island descent, Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban, was presented with a lifetime achievement award for her decades of service to the Pasifika community.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dame Winnie Laban with husband Doctor Peter Swain at the Women of Influence awards at Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Laban was the first Pacific Island woman Member of Parliament, honoured by a Queen's Service Order in 2011.

She was honoured as a Dame Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM) for her services to education and the Pacific community in 2018.

Laban, who got a standing ovation, said her award was for all those women who did not get recognised for their contribution to their communities, in her acceptance speech.

“Over the years I've had the privilege of working with many enthusiastic and talented women in New Zealand, from the Pacific region and globally who give me hope for the future,” Laban said.

“All women have leadership potential, we can all become women of influence.”

Investing platform Sharesies co-founders Sonya Williams and Brooke Roberts took out the business enterprise award.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sharesies co-founders Brooke Roberts and Sonya Williams at the Women of Influence awards.

The pair launched Sharesies in 2017, with a subscription-based service encouraging investors to drip-feed money into New Zealand shares and funds online.

It has now extended that to include US shares and has attracted 240,000 investors who have together invested more than $8 million.

Williams said Sharesies was on a mission to create a financially empowered generation.

Full list of 2020 Women of Influence Award winners:

SUPPLIED Dr Siouxsie Wiles has been awarded supreme winner of the Women of Influence awards for her contribution towards educating people about Covid-19.

Supreme winner and Innovation, Science & Health: Siouxsie Wiles, microbiologist and leading Covid-19 commentator.

SUPPLIED Choreographer and musical director Parris Goebel won the Women of Influence award for arts and culture.

Arts & Culture: Parris Goebel, award-winning musical director and choreographer who’s worked with some of the music industry’s biggest stars.

SUPPLIED Dame Alison Paterson, trailblazing businesswoman, company director and âGrande Dame of Governanceâ.

Board & Management: Dame Alison Paterson, trailblazing businesswoman, company director and “Grande Dame of Governance”.

Supplied Sharesies founders Sonya Williams and Brooke Roberts won the award for business enterprise.

Business Enterprise: Brooke Roberts and Sonya Williams, co-founders of micro-investing company Sharesies, credited with making investing more accessible to tens of thousands of Kiwis.

SUPPLIED Founder and director of Nirvana Health Group Ranjna Patel won the community hero award.

Community Hero: Ranjna Patel, domestic violence campaigner working with police to identify at-risk men and help them change their behaviour.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’i won the diversity at the Women of Influence awards.

Diversity: Tupe Solomon-Tanoa'i, helping finance criminal justice and family law research; campaigner for cultural recognition and inclusion.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jane Kelsey, law professor at Auckland University won the global award.

Global: Jane Kelsey, law professor, leading academic and commentator on neoliberalism and international trade policies.

Supplied Solicitor General Una Jagose won the Women of Influence award for the public policy category.

Public Policy: Una Jagose, Solicitor-General embedding Māori values in Crown Law; first female GCSB Acting Head.

SUPPLIED Soil scientist at Plant & Food Research Trish Fraser won the rural award.

Rural: Trish Fraser, soil scientist, Plant & Food Research, leads a team of scientists to help improve the productivity and sustainability of Kiwi farms.

SUPPLIED Aigagalefili Fepulea'i Tapua'i won the young leader award.

Young Leader: Aigagalefili Fepulea'i Tapua'i, climate change and social equality campaigner, author and poet, head girl at Aorere College.

SUPPLIED âLuamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban won the lifetime achievement award at the Women of Influence awards. â

Lifetime achievement: Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban, Pasifika community leader and New Zealand’s first female Pacific Island MP.