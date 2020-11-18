Nido working with landlords in bid to 'strengthen its financial future'

Giant Auckland homeware and furnishing store Nido is in talks with its landlord about options to “strengthen its financial future”.

Concerns over the financial viability of the 27,000 square metre store have followed the collapse of the construction company which built it.

Vijay Holdings was put into the hands of liquidators on November 9, and looks likely to leave creditors out of pocket to the tune of $2.6 million. Vinod Kumar, the founder of Nido, is the sole director of Vijay Holdings.

The enormous light-blue building Nido operates out of on Central Park Drive in West Auckland is owned by a syndicate of mum and dad investors, with the syndicate managed by Auckland’s Maat Group.

Maat Group director Neil Tuffin confirmed talks were under way with Magsons Hardare Limited, which traded under the name Nido, a company of which Kumar was the sole director.

“Maat is assessing all options to strengthen the financial future of the Nido business,” Tuffin said.

SUPPLIED There’s no missing the Nido store from Auckland’s North Western Motorway.

But, he added: “We are not able to disclose those strategies at this time.”

Kumar has been contacted for comment.

The investors in 156-160 Central Park Drive paid $59m for the property last year.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Nido managing director Vinod Kumar built a 27,000 square metre furniture and homeware store in Henderson, West Auckland. There’s concern over whether it can survive.

Kumar intended Nido to be the country’s answer to Europe's Ikea, which announced plans to open a store in New Zealand in January 2019, but has remained tight-lipped about its plans since.

But the ambitious Nido project has been hard hit by the Covid pandemic.

It was first due to open in March, but that was delayed when the country went into lockdown.

It opened its doors in June, but then had to close again temporarily as a result of the return to alert level 3 in August.

It has been granted a total of just over $1.23m from the wage subsidy scheme, the wage subsidy scheme extension, and the resurgence wage subsidy scheme, the Ministry of Social Development's online subsidy search engine shows.

After Vijay Holdings went into liquidation, Kumar said Nido had been ‘’a mammoth undertaking,’’ ‘’with lots of challenges throughout the course of the project’’.

Chris McKeen/Stuff in January 2019, Will Edwards and Jesper Brodin from Ikea confirmed the opening of an Ikea 'big box' shop within ten years in Auckland.

In their first liquidators report, Daran Nair and Heiko Draht of Greenlane Chartered Accountants said on Friday that Vijay Holdings had incurred significant cost overruns on its only project, the Nido building and 650 car parks.

The work was meant to be finished by November last year for a fixed price of $37.8m plus GST, but so far more than $44.65m had been spent on the project.

In October, Vijay Holdings still had hopes of being able to pay creditors over time.

Kumar initially made his name through the development of Mitre 10 Mega and wanted to rival proposed competitors such as Ikea in the flatpack panel furniture category.