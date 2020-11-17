NZX closes up after strong US market and positive Covid-19 vaccine news

The NZX 50 closed up 20 points or 0.16 per cent at 12765 points on a quiet day.

The New Zealand sharemarket closed up slightly, as postive Covid-19 vaccine news saw strong gains on Wall St.

The NZX 50 closed up 20 points or 0.16 per cent at 12765 points on what was a quiet day for the sharemarket Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Mark Hampton said.

He said the market briefly fell into the red off the back of Fisher & Paykel’s share price dropping about 1.73 per cent or 60 cents to $34.

Meridian Energy, the second strongest stock on the NZX, was also off a decent chunk Hampton said, probably due to investors taking some profits after a strong run.

The stock closed down 3.65 per cent or 23c at $6.07.

SkyCity shares bounced back slightly after announcing the departure of three executives on Monday.

SkyCity closed up 4c at $3.08.

Hampton said SkyCity’s trading update did not seem as bad as some people first thought following the news, as the entertainment group expected to pay dividends at the end of the year.

Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average in rose to a record high for the first time since February, riding a swell of optimism that a vaccine may soon control the coronavirus and the economic destruction it has caused.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine appeared to be 95 per cent effective.

Last week pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced its Covid-19 vaccine was 90 per cent effective, boosting hopes that the global economy could return to some semblance of normal next year.

The Dow jumped 470.63 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 29,950.44. It surpassed its prior closing record of 29,551.42, set in February before pandemic panic sent stocks plunging.

The S&P 500 rose 41.76, or 1.2 per cent, to 3,626.91 points.

- Additional reporting by AP.