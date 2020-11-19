Public Trust evicts man to sell the house, and then give him money

Public Trust administers deceased estates, and sometimes has to seek evictions to be able to sell properties.

Public Trust went to the Tauranga Tenancy Tribunal to evict a man from his late mother’s house so it could sell it, and give him a 70 per cent share in the proceeds.

The government-owned organisation is executor of many deceased estates, but Julian Travaglia, its retail general manager said the Mount Maunganui eviction was unusual, but from time to time it did have to seek evictions from estate properties.

The man evicted was Lee McCorquodale, whose mother Jean Lilian McCorquodale died in June 2019, but he did not attend the Tenancy Tribunal hearing in Tauranga to oppose the eviction, or explain his side of the story.

His eviction was ordered for midnight on Sunday, November 8, under the Residential Tenancies Act, which allows for the action if the tribunal is satisfied a person in possession of a premises is a squatter or trespasser, or has not been granted a lawful right to be there.

McCorquodale had cared for his mother in the house until she went into a rest home around July, 2017, and continued to live there, the tribunal said.

Public Trust was granted probate in March this year, and the house in Macville Rd, was the sole asset of the estate.

By August this year, the land and water rates for the property had not been paid totalling about $13,700, Public Trust’s lawyers told the tribunal.

A caveat had also been registered against the title for the property to secure a residential care loan by the Ministry of Social Development which became due on June 17.

Such loans are made to pay for rest home fees for single property-owning people who enter rest homes, and after they fall due, penalty interest could be charged on them, the tribunal heard.

Public Trust had borrowed in the estate’s name to pay insurance for the house.

The Public Trust sought possession of the house so it could sell it and pay the debts. Lee McCorquodale would receive 70 per cent of the residue estate and his brother Campbell McCorquodale under their mother’s will, the tribunal heard.

The tribunal ruled on November 4 that “while Lee McCorquodale had a right to occupy the premises from his mother when she was alive, it amounted to a bare licence to occupy”.

Public Trust had given him until September 26 to leave the property.

Public Trust had tried to help when McCorquodale asked to buy the property, the tribunal said.

“But no steps have been taken by Lee McCorquodale to make that happen,” it found, and ordered McCorquodale to move out of the house.

Travaglia said evictions were rare, and Public Trust did all it could to avoid them, and where requested, facilitate one family member buying the property to pay out the other beneficiaries of the deceased estate.

McCorquodale could not be contacted for comment.