Vodafone introduces 'service charge' for in-store help

Vodafone’s new fee for in-store help has some Kiwis seeing red.

The telco has introduced a $10 “service charge” for some tasks carried out in-store, including email and third-party app set-up.

A spokeswoman said an increase in requests for help from non-Vodafone customers or people with devices bought elsewhere was one of the reasons for the new fee.

“When a customer purchases a handset from our stores, our retail agents assist with basic set-up and talk the customer through transfer of data such as contacts at no extra charge.

“We also don’t charge if there is a fault with the Vodafone-purchased handset under warranty or for Vodafone service related queries.”

For “more involved tasks”, customers can be directed to self-service details online.

“In a very few cases, we may ask for a nominal fee of $10 to compensate for our in-store agent’s time over and above the initial set-up,” she said.

But the fee hasn’t gone down well with social media users, who labelled it “a d... move” and “a b....... charge”.

“Wondering if it’s just one of those charges that is dreamed up [just] because,” one person commented on Reddit.

Vodafone said although the discretionary charge is new to its stores, it is “by no means” new to New Zealanders and the majority of customers have been understanding.

“Many other businesses such as airlines and electronic retailers charge a service fee for extra assistance,” the spokeswoman said.

A 2degrees spokeswoman said it is not considering any similar fee. Spark has also been approached for comment.

Vodafone NZ recorded a loss of $37 million in the six months to the end of September but boasted of a decline in complaints from customers.

Complaints were down 53 per cent during the six-month period, with 34 per cent more customer requests dealt with “first time”, it said.