Some Vodafone customers still waiting for Playstation resolution

A chance to pre-order the new Playstation 5 consoles have gone awry for many Vodafone customers.

Vodafone says it's '’working around the clock'’ to help customers who have been charged for a Playstation 5 console but are still struggling to find out whether they were successful.

Vodafone was one of a select number of partners with Sony Interactive to sell the consoles for $819 on November 12.

The orders were available only to Vodafone customers online and limited to one per customer.

But the launch backfired when many customers complained of being charged several times and not receiving confirmations of their orders.

Nearly a week later some are still in the dark and still haven't had their charges reversed.

One woman, who asked to stay anonymous, said her sister was still waiting for her $819 plus a ''random'' charge of $1099, with ''still no confirmation received if she’s getting one''.

'’A week holding someone’s funds for two grand basically for a week at Christmas time – I mean, my sister’s still OK because she still has funds but there will be a lot of people for whom that’s wiped out their credit card, and that might have been food money or something.'’

The woman said she worked for a bank and would have expected refunds much quicker. Communication had been ‘’really poor,'' with ‘’copy and paste answers’' up to two days after requests to private message the company.

She felt for customers who might have been able to order the console from another retailer in time for Christmas, but because of the uncertainty were unable to do so.

Sony The new PlayStation 5 was delivered to those who pre-ordered on November 12. Some units are now being sold for high prices on Trade Me.

Another customer, Dan McDonald, said he was also unsure about what to tell his kids for Christmas.

He had ordered a console twice, the second time on a different credit card because he struck an authentication problem.

Both cards had been charged and one had been refunded, but the other had not, and he had still not received any confirmation of his order.

''Would appreciate some sort of clarity asap. I call your online shop number and they don't even want my details they just say 'we are investigating this matter and you will receive all your refunds within 10 days' ... I do not even know if I will receive a Playstation or not so unsure what to tell my children.''

Vodafone apologised for the delay and said it had been hit by '’massive demand’’.

A hunger for gaming consoles in the wake of Covid-19, coupled with limited stock throughout New Zealand, had led to Vodafone's e-shop being deluged with orders in a very short time.

‘’By comparison, within ten minutes orders for PS5 exceeded four times the orders we receive on day one of sales for our most popular handsets.'’

‘’While we had anticipated this high demand, unfortunately there were unexpected technical problems with how our e-shop processed the payments and counted the stock.

'’A number of customers have been refunded for duplicate payments or extra charges over the weekend and we are urgently working around the clock to resolve the more complicated cases.

'’We are going through each order carefully to ensure refunds are made where there are duplicate orders or extra charges, and stock is allocated in accordance with our terms and conditions.

'’We sincerely apologise to those customers concerned for any stress and confusion, we know how eagerly everyone is awaiting their PlayStation5, and we will get this sorted for them as soon as possible.’’

Supplied Jessica Wilson: Consumers should be warned when there could be problems filling an order.

Jessica Wilson, head of research at Consumer New Zealand said the Consumer Guarantees Act did not define how quickly refunds should be made but it should be ‘’in good time’’.

‘’In situations where you advertise a product but now can't fulfil the order, you need to get a refund and get it promptly.’’

As far as honouring orders went, she said consumers needed to be warned of potential difficulties.

If companies had limited stock to hand, they needed to make that clear. And even if Vodafone was in this case simply taking pre-orders for Sony, customers should have been made aware of possible problems upfront, ‘'especially at this time where Covid-19 is causing issues with delays.’’

A Vodafone spokeswoman said Vodafone had outlined in its media release, its messages and on its website that there was limited stock.

‘’We are still working through the data to be certain how many customers have been affected but it is a small proportion of the overall orders received.’’

Pre-orders for the PS5 sold out within hours of becoming available at New Zealand retailers in mid-September.

A second allocation, to be delivered by December 15, was briefly available through Vodafone, The Warehouse, JB Hi-Fi, and Mighty Ape last week but also sold out very quickly.

They were now selling for high prices on Trade Me and Facebook.