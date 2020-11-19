Regional economies bounce back from Covid as Kiwis open their wallets

Many Kiwis at the height of their game want to come home, a Kea survey shows.

Economic activity rebounded strongly in the three months to September 30 with several regional economies growing back to be larger than they were before Covid, economist Infometrics has reported.

Stats NZ had previously reported an unprecedented 12.2 per cent drop in GDP in the three months to June 30.

But overall economic activity across the country in the September quarter recovered to be just 3.2 per down on the same quarter in 2019, Infometrics said.

That was thanks in part to a 3 per cent rise in consumer spending between the periods.

The economy of the Tasman region in the upper South Island expanded 5.1 per cent on last year and Northland’s economy grew 3 per cent thanks to a “stunning” 14.8 per cent rise in consumer spending, assisted by out-of-towners.

The regional economies of Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Nelson, Marlborough and the Bay of Plenty also shook off the impacts of the pandemic to experience year-on-year growth for the quarter.

Supplied The Tasman region has powered ahead with 5.1 per cent economic growth, comparing the September 2020 and 2019 quarters, according to Infometrics’ data.

“Those regional parts of New Zealand really are starting to move ahead even with the restriction on tourism activity,” Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen said.

But it was a somewhat different story in more urban areas, in Auckand and in the Wellington region in particular.

Although they have also rebounded from the depths of the Covid crisis, their economies remained 6 per cent and 4.4 per cent smaller, respectively, when comparing the September quarter with the same quarter last year.

Auckland had suffered as a result of its more prolonged Covid restrictions and from more people working from home, Olsen said.

The regional economies of Otago and Canterbury, which include the cities of Dunedin and Christchurch, also remained more than 2 per cent smaller than last year.

Even though parts of the country were continuing to struggle, Olsen said the post-lockdown recovery was stronger than anyone had expected earlier in the year and was cause for celebration.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The picture has not been so rosy in Auckland where ongoing Covid restrictions have taken their toll.

But while consumer spending had assisted the recovery, it wasn’t sustainable for consumer spending and overall economic activity to go in different directions over the long term, he agreed.

“Businesses are still in a relatively tough position – we are not finished with this pandemic yet.”

This summer would be tough for the tourism sector and there would still be “considerable challenges ahead”, he said.

Olsen said Infometrics’ survey was another piece of data that the Reserve Bank might need to consider as it reviewed monetary policy.

The bank is under siege from a swathe of commentators, including former finance minister Sir Michael Cullen, to rethink the size and breadth of its monetary stimulus, in part because of rising house prices.

“What I think it does reinforce is something the bank has noted, which is that the hits from Covid are coming through incredibly differently in different regions and industries,” Olsen said.