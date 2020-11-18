NZX drops on the back of A2 Milk guidance update

The NZX 50 index closed down 1.25 per cent, almost 160 points at 12,605 on Wednesday on the back of a guidance update from A2 Milk.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan said while there was some profit taking after a strong few days for the NZX, A2 was the main focus for investors.

A2 share price dropped 5 per cent or 79 cents to $14.80.

On Wednesday, A2 Milk told the market it was still betting revenue would pick up in the second half of the year, on the back of increased sales to China.

READ MORE:

* The a2 Milk Company expects pick-up in second half; shares gain

* NZX closes up after strong US market and positive Covid-19 vaccine news

* NZX closes up for 11th day despite SkyCity executives' exit



In late September, it warned that sales had weakened through its daigou channel, where local shoppers buy sought-after products and resell them in China.

That meant revenue would probably fall in the first half, and pick up in the second half to finish the year slightly weaker than previously expected.

A2 said it was sticking to its September forecasts.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The NZX 50 closed down 1.25 per cent, almost 160 points at 12,605 on Wednesday.

Sullivan said Australian investors were just more pessimistic, they’re closer to the ground with their Diagou grey channel.

“The company was putting a large emphasis on their redistribution from China to Australia being buoyant in the second half, but I suspect investors don’t have as much faith in that happening as the company does.

Fisher & Paykel’s share price also closed in the red, down 2.05 per cent or 70c at $33.50. Meridian Energy, another strong performer, closed up 0.41 per cent or 2.5c at $6.10.

Overseas, worries about the worsening pandemic pushed Wall Street to tap the brakes Tuesday on its big November rally, which had vaulted stocks back to record heights.

The S&P 500 fell 17.38 points, or 0.5 per cent, from its record to close at 3,609.53. It was the first loss for the index in three days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from a record, down 167.09, or 0.6 per cent, to 29,783.

- Additional reporting by AP