Refinery confirms 90 jobs to go as review continues

Marsden Point refinery in Whangarei is reducing its output in response to a plunge in global margins on refined oil.

The owner of Marsden Point refinery, Refining NZ, has confirmed about 90 staff have been made redundant due to restructuring.

The company told the NZX on Thursday that affected staff would leave the company from this month and through the first quarter of next year. Its previous estimate was that about 100 of its 400 staff would go.

NZ Refining said it had set aside $5 million for restructuring and expected to reduce its operating costs – including its labour costs – by $20m next year.

‘’Good progress’’ was also being made on the implementation of its plans to '’simplify’' the refinery’s operations, enabling the company to run at a cheaper cost.

Low refining margins and a global surplus of crude oil have forced the refinery to review its costs, and the company said it was still looking at its options.

These include the possibility that it would stop refining and move to receiving imported oil, otherwise known as the import terminal model.

‘’Discussions regarding the potential conversion to an import terminal continue with customers, including Exxon Mobil, who has paused its dispute in relation to the refinery’s simplification plans,’' the company said.

Work had begun to further develop and refine the import terminal conversion plans, including estimated costs of conversion and timing, the company said.