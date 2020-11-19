Netsafe issues warning after thousands of Kiwis report package delivery text scams

Kiwis are being warned not to click links sent by text after a surge in scam messages about unpaid “customs charges” for a package delivery.

The scams involve people being sent a text message, which claims a courier company has attempted to deliver a parcel but due to unpaid “customs charges”, the package could not be delivered.

The recipient is then directed to click a link and asked to follow the directions outlined on the webpage.

If the details are provided, the scammer is able to log in and steal money from the target’s bank account, or on-sell their credentials to others.

Netsafe, the Department of Internal Affairs and the Customs Service have received thousands of reports about the texts this week.

123rf Thousands of Kiwis have reported scam texts about unpaid “customs charges” for a package delivery.

Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said package delivery scams are more common as people shop online in the lead-up to Christmas.

The agency has seen a 65 per cent jump in reports related to the latest scam so far this quarter, he said.

Customs also reported dozens of calls about the scam over the past two days.

A spokesman said Customs does not contact individuals or businesses about the arrival of goods as they are not physically received by the agency.

SUPPLIED A link in the scam text leads to a website where scammers attempt to collect personal and financial information.

"All imported goods are delivered to warehouses run by licensed freight forwarders which are known as Customs' Controlled Areas. Freight companies contact their client/s when import tax is to be paid."

Cocker said anyone who received a text asking for money or personal details should delete the message and not click any links.

Scams can be reported online to Netsafe or by free text to 7726.

The package delivery scam has hit in the middle of Fraud Awareness Week, when the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is warning Kiwis to be aware of new and sophisticated scams.

Mark Hollingsworth, MBIE consumer protection manager, said the volume and complexity of scams targeting people in New Zealand is increasing.

Monique Ford/Stuff Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker says package delivery scams are more common as people shop online in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Covid-19 related scams are on the rise as scammers target vulnerable people with promises around investing, job opportunities and sales of medical equipment or treatments.

“We’re encouraging people to make the right decision in those crucial early moments when they’re contacted unexpectedly. We want people to automatically question unexpected calls and emails.”

Hollingsworth said it is important to double-check if a person, offer or company is legitimate.

“It’s okay to hang up, and you can always search a business, bank or government department via Google or a printed directory and contact their customer help just to be sure.”