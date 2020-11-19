Summerset gets green light for controversial $150m Lower Hutt retirement village development

An illustration of the planned $150m Boulcott Village in Lower Hutt to be built by retirement village operator Summerset Group after receiving consent from the Environment Court.

Large retirement village operator Summerset Group expects to start construction next year of a controversial $150 million village in Lower Hutt after receiving the green light from the Environment Court.

Summerset has received final consent from the Environment Court for the mulit-level buildings, some four and five levels, which will house about 300 residents, seven years after it first bought the 3.2 hectare site bordering the Boulcott’s Farm Heritage Golf Club from the club.

The project divided the community which opposed the height and density of the buildings and the increased traffic it would bring to the neighbourhood where there was already parking congestion with the nearby Boulcott private hospital.

The then Hutt City Council Mayor Ray Wallace originally greeted the development announcement as fantastic news but later in 2018 with his deputy David Bassett put in a joint private submission opposing the design, as community opposition mounted.

supplied Summerset chief executive Julian Cook says about 350 construction jobs would be created with the development and another 40 to 50 full-time jobs in the village itself.

Chief executive Julian Cook said in a written statement that the Environment Court consent was good news for locals who wanted options to retire in their own community.

“High quality comprehensive care retirement villages are limited in the Hutt Valley and Hutt City Council’s own urban growth strategy specifically includes new retirement villages to accommodate an ageing population,” he said.

Population forecasts showed Lower Hutt’s over-75 population would more than double over the next 20 years.

More than 300 people were interested in the village, Cook said. Construction was likely to start in 2021.

Projects of that scale created about 350 construction jobs over three to four years and once completed the village would employ about 40 to 50 full-time staff. The jobs would be in areas such as management, nursing, caregiver and property maintenance.

The court delivered an interim decision on the resource consent in March 2020, endorsing the overall scheme but requesting a small number of changes be made, Cook said.

Its final determination was received on October 19. Cook said Summerset had now met all the requirements of the court.

Supplied Former Hutt City Mayor Ray Wallace and his deputy, David Basset, put in a joint private submission in 2018 opposing the design of Summerset's $150 million retirement village.

Changes had been made to the layout of the village over the past three years.

It would be “a low impact, warm and welcoming village which sits comfortably in a premium neighbourhood”.

The multi-level buildings were bespoke architectural designs using concrete and timber materials to blend into the neighbourhood.

“Our architects have taken great care to design the village to reflect its locale. Building materials, stepped roof heights, the use of green spaces and boulevards, and placement of the taller apartment buildings on the golf course boundary will create a village that’s sympathetic to its environment,” Cook said.

Summerset would be contributing to neighbourhood amenities, including building a turning circle at the end of Boulcott Steet to allow school parents to more easily drop their children off without turning into neighbouring driveways.

The company would also financially contribute to new traffic lights at the Boulcott and High streets intersection, designated as a safety concern by the Hutt City Council.

The new village would offer villas and independent living apartments, serviced apartments, a care centre, dementia care, as well as a swimming pool, gym, movie theatre, bowling green and village cafe.