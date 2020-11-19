Back pay of almost $20 million set aside for Alliance Group meat workers

The Alliance Group have recorded a $6.9 million profit for the year ending September 30.

Alliance Group has set aside almost $20 million to back pay meat workers for the time spent dressing and undressing on either side of their breaks.

The group today announced its annual result, which included a $19.9m provision in relation to claimed historic partial non-compliance for employee entitlements, known as donning and doffing.

A proposal to resolve these claims is subject to ratification by the New Zealand Meat Workers Union.

Alliance Group chairman Murray Taggart said a decision was expected any day now.

In December 2018, the Employment Court ruled that putting on and removing specialised clothing and equipment at the beginning and end of each shift and at rest and meal breaks, which could take between 15 and 20 minutes, was defined as work.

Alden Williams/Stuff Alliance Group achieved a record turnover of $1.8 billion for the year ending September 30.

Alliance Group today posted an underlying profit of $27.4m, but adjusted for one-off events [the donning and doffing provision], the annual profit result was $7.5 million before tax.

After tax and profit distribution the group recorded an $6.95m profit, up from $4.97m last year.

The group achieved a record turnover of $1.8 billion for the year ending September 30.

However, Taggart said here would be no profit distribution to shareholders this year, reflecting the challenging operating environment.

“While we would have liked to have rewarded our farmers, we believe this is a responsible decision to ensure a profitable and sustainable co-operative for the future. We are committed to re-investing in the business to create a stronger co-operative.”

Extreme weather and the Covid-19 pandemic had added to the challenges.

Taggart said the results was a credible performance for the company, given the disruption and volatility in global markets as a result of Covid-19.

“The co-operative has faced challenges on many fronts. Like many businesses, we have been impacted by the pandemic, however our farmers also experienced extreme weather including drought, snow and flooding in parts of the country and difficult growing conditions. These on farm challenges also flowed through to the co-operative.

“Alliance Group displayed agility and diverted product to other markets and changed product forms for the different channels as the global pandemic gathered pace. We worked to ensure our supply chains were as robust as possible.”

Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor said the company’s response to the challenges was pleasing.

“Importantly, Alliance Group’s market share for ovine, bovine and cervine has grown over the past year. Our beef performance is particularly satisfying. The co-operative has grown the cattle business by approximately 50 per cent over the last five years and this year Alliance processed more than 300,000 cattle.”