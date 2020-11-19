NZ's fourth-largest telco to be sold through NZX share market float

Vocus NZ is better known to most Kiwis as the owner of the Slingshot and Orcon broadband brands.

The country’s fourth-largest telecommunications company – Slingshot and Orcon owner Vocus New Zealand – may be floated on the NZX by the end of next year.

Australian owner Vocus said it planned to sell the company through an “initial public offering” by then, depending on market conditions.

Vocus said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that its board considered that the New Zealand business had significant opportunities that would be “better realised if Vocus New Zealand is an independent entity”.

Vocus NZ has 226,000 broadband customers, making it the third largest player in the fixed-line market after Spark and Vodafone NZ, and is the fourth largest telco overall, after 2degrees.

It reported revenues of just under $400 million in the year to June and employs about 600 staff.

Vocus did not say whether it might retain some stake in the firm, but Vocus New Zealand chief executive Mark Callander said a 100 per cent sale might be possible.

It was too early to say if Vocus NZ would change its name, but that would be one of the considerations that would need to be addressed, he said.

Vocus New Zealand chief executive Mark Callander says its primary listing will be on the NZX.

The company would be dual-listed on the NZX and ASX, but the primary listing would be with the NZX, he said.

Speculation that ASX-listed Vocus might exit the business through an initial public offering has been circulating for months.

An earlier attempt by Vocus to sell the business through a trade sale to reduce its debt and gearing was canned in 2018 after the offers it received failed to meet its expectations.

Vocus has appointed Goldman Sachs, Jarden and Craigs as joint lead managers for the share market float.

The company said it would provide additional details about its plan in February.