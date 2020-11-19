Chow brothers launch capital raising arm to help finance Stonewood developments

Michael (left) and John Chow moved into residential property in 2016 when they bought Stonewood Homes out of receivership.

Housing developer Stonewood Group is launching a capital raising arm which aims to initially raise $25 million for housing.

Stonewood Capital would provide an alternative to bank funding for the group's developments by franchisees and licencees, the group's co-founder John Chow said.

Its first venture will a $25 million property development vehicle, which could be extended to $50m depending on demand.

The offer will be open to wholesale investors from early next year.

Chow said that property development worked best with ‘’flexible capital’’. Stonewood had built about 500 houses in 2020 so far but had the capability to deliver about 200 to 300 more than it currently was.

Unlike the banks, Stonewood Capital would not have a significant presales requirement, he said.

“We are personally investing our own money into Stonewood Capital, amounting to 10 per cent of the vehicle. And being the first money in, we will be the last money out”, he said.

Stonewood Group's refurbished Pullman Hotel in Rotorua re-opened in January this year.

Chow and his brother Michael spent 20 years building businesses in the adult entertainment industry before selling them in December last year.

They moved into property, buying the assets of Stonewood Homes when it went into receivership in 2016.

They also own infrastructure servicing business RCR and have also built a considerable hotel and commercial property portfolio including the Pullman Hotel in Rotorua, the Oaks Hotel in Wellington, NZTA's Palmerston North base and Westpac's Wellington headquarters.

In 2015, the brothers listed their property company Chow Group on the NZAX via a reverse takeover, but delisted it a year later after the exchange decided to axe its junior bourses.

The receivership of Stonewood Homes, considered the country's third largest house builder in 2016, affected more than 200 homeowners, but the company said all of the builds were ultimately completed.

Residential projects already in its Auckland pipeline include a $6.5m set of houses in Milford, an $11m townhouse development in Albany, and a $16m dwelling and retail project in Belmont.

As well as a residential fund, Chow said Stonewood Capital might also launch a commercial fund which would potentially involve funding several significant redevelopments.

The group recently purchased 280 Queen St which, following a $120m refurbishment project, is expected to be worth $300m.

The Chows say their new goals are to own $2 billion in assets and to have the country's largest private property company by 2025.