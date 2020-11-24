Ecostore protests low scores in Consumer NZ dishwashing tests

Auckland-based detergent-maker Ecostore has cried foul after environmentally-friendly brands of dishwasher tablets and powder scored poorly in Consumer NZ testing compared with harsher brands.

Ecostore’s research and development manager, Huia Iti, said that if Ecostore’s powder really did only remove 20 per cent of rice starch, and 63 per cent of coffee stains in cups, as Consumer NZ’s tests suggested, nobody would buy it.

“You can’t have a low-performance product. People wouldn’t buy it. If half the soiling was still there at the end of the wash, people would never buy it and we would be inundated with complaints,” he said.

Iti said Ecostore tablets and powder worked well on ordinary household dishes. But Consumer NZ’s testing was done using specially prepared tiles on which stains were tougher to remove than on ordinary household plates, dishes and cups.

Consumer NZ’s test manager, Paul Smith, said Iti was correct that its testing was done on “tougher stuff”, but he said it showed which dishwasher powders and tablets worked best.

Jess Lee/Stuff Ecostore founder Malcolm Rands in 2006. The brand was a pioneer, aiming to profit by reducing the dishwashing pollutants entering the environment.

Consumer NZ’s testing of 19 dishwasher powders and tablets was conducted in an independent laboratory in Australia.

Top marks went to Active Ultimate Citrus, which removed 86 per cent of egg, 78 per cent of rice starch, 92 per cent of baked-on cheese, 70 per cent of red wine stains, and 67 per cent of coffee stains.

That contrasted with scores of just 11 per cent for rice starch and 58 per cent for egg for Ecostore’s dishwasher powder.

Iti said Ecostore’s powder and tablets were designed to be only as strong as was needed to do an ordinary household’s dishes.

“One of our philosophies is use only what you need – the minimum required to obtain an acceptable result,” Iti said.

But Consumer NZ’s testing method favoured harsher, less environmentally-friendly detergents because the soiled tiles it tested with did not replicate the kinds of soiled dishes households created, Iti said.

Consumer NZ’s testing was done using soiled tiles produced overseas by a company that specialised in making scientifically identical tiles and cloth swatches soiled with substances that were “cured” using UV light.

SUPPLIED Soiled tiles used for testing dishwasher detergents. These were photographed in Ecostore's laboratory in Auckland.

If tested on ordinary household-soiled dishes, all the dishwashing products on the market would be expected to clean to a level acceptable to households, Iti said.

The test tiles Consumer NZ used were designed to be tougher to clean to produce a ranking of detergents. This ranking would not be possible if every one came back 100 per cent clean, Iti said.

Iti said Consumer NZ should explain this, instead of potentially leaving people thinking Ecostore’s powder and tablets did not work.

Smith acknowledged Iti’s criticism, but defended the testing.

“We test on tougher stuff because it shows which products really work best. If we tested everything to a lower standard, everything would come out ‘good enough’,” he said.

“Or worse, we’d have to say all detergents are brilliant because they removed 100 per cent of the easy-to-remove stains. That’s not useful consumer advice as there are real differences in the performance.

“None of the detergents in the test are perfect as they score less than 100 per cent. That means they remove some tough stains. So does water. It scores more than zero, but doesn’t do anything like as well as the detergents, as you’d expect.

“Ecostore says its powder is good enough for an ‘ordinary household’. It may be good enough for some people, but the test shows there are better products out there too.

“I’d expect a product to cope with more than an ‘ordinary household’. Our tougher test really shows which are better. It’s the only way to compare products.”