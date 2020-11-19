Harmoney loses steam on Australian listing

Harmoney listed on the New Zealand and Australian sharemarkets on Thursday.

Harmoney’s debut on the Australian stock exchange failed to live up to its initial public offering price after a dual listing on Thursday.

The Kiwi money lender, which chose the ASX as its primary listing, fell on opening to A$3.30, (NZ$3.48), a discount to its IPO price of A$3.50.

However, it clawed back some ground to A3.38c at 5.20pm.

On the NZX, where it has a foreign exempt listing, the stock ended the day down nearly 5 per cent or 17.7c to $3.57.

Harmoney's listings follow an A$92.5 million initial public offering, giving it a market capitalisation of A$353m.

The company, which connects investors with borrowers, launched in New Zealand in late 2014, and in Australia in 2017.

Fund managers suggested that it was a case of not all fintech floats being the same. Kiwi buy-now, pay-later service Laybuy rocketed up more than 50 per cent after listing on the ASX on September 7.

David Boyle, head of sales and marketing at Mint Asset Management, said he could not comment on Harmoney directly, but it was possible that it had failed to hit its mark with institutions. Harmoney is known for its peer-to-peer lending background, although it shifted away from that earlier this year.

''Peer to peer lending is an interesting area of focus, I guess, but for a lot of people it's quite complicated to understand ... but I suspect from a wholesale or fund manager perspective, it probably didn't hit their pitch.''

Boyle said while a number of tech stocks had proved resilient during the pandemic, this year had been an unusual time.

The sharemarket was not always reflecting the economy and as interest rates remained low, people were exploring other opportunities.

''Not all tech stocks are always going to go well, even in this sector. I think people need to understand just what the proposition is and the true value of that will be determined by investors as they see it.''

Robbie Urquhart, senior portfolio manager of Australian equities at Fisher Funds, said he also did not have a strong view on Harmoney but agreed it was early days.

''From our investment process standpoint, to make it into portfolios we require a reasonably long track record and positive earnings history and so on, and Harmoney's just a bit early stage in that regard.''

New Zealand companies have been increasingly drawn towards the deeper pockets of Australia's capital markets in recent months, bypassing the NZX.

Aside from Laybuy, mobile marketing firm Plexure Group, which is already listed on the NZX, has applied for a secondary listing in Australia from November 25.