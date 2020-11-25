Are retail sales for real? Comparison website shows discounts not always what they seem

Hamilton's Te Awa mall usually sees more than 40,000 shoppers each Boxing Day. (Video first published December 2019.)

Black Friday is upon us and while there are bound to be bargains, those in the know are urging Kiwi consumers to pause before they purchase.

The American retail tradition, which follows Thanksgiving in the United States, now extends to Cyber Monday, a promotion created by online retailers

Both are gaining popularity in New Zealand, where shoppers expect to receive an average price drop of about 32 per cent on Black Friday, according to independent price comparison website PriceSpy.

But statistics show the actual savings don’t come close to that – and they’re getting smaller.

A PriceSpy survey found the average discount during Black Friday 2017 was 17 percent. In 2018, it slipped to 12 per cent.

Last year the average saving was just 5 per cent.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Experts are urging Kiwi consumers to pause before they purchase as the pre-Christmas sales season begins. (File photo)

That figure includes “savings” on products which have increased in price prior to the big day, a situation which has drawn the ire of shoppers and consumer advocates in recent years.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said a sale had to be a genuine opportunity to get a discount.

"Any retailer that inflates its usual prices before putting them on 'sale' risks misleading consumers about the savings they're getting and breaching the Fair Trading Act."

Despite the shrinking average saving and the allegations of dodgy tactics by some retailers, Black Friday remains one of the better sales, with some decent discounts on offer.

Those in the market for bluetooth headphones can pick up a pair of Sennheiser Momentum Wireless M2 cans for $199 this week.

SUPPLIED PriceSpy NZ country manager Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett says flash sales can be tempting but it’s important not to panic buy.

The headphones, which have been priced at around $480 for most of the year, were $299 in last year’s Black Friday sales.

DeLonghi’s Lattissima Touch EN 560 coffee machine is also a steal, down from a regular price of about $450 to $299. The same machine was $399 on Black Friday 2019.

But proving not all Black Friday deals are created equal, PriceSpy data shows that while the Apple Watch Series 5 is 11 per cent cheaper than usual this week at $607, the time to buy was in September, when the price dipped to $479.

“Among the products that received a price drop of at least 10 per cent, the average discount applied was almost 20 per cent (19 per cent),” according to PriceSpy New Zealand country manager Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett.

“If we exclude fake offers and products that have increased in price just before Black Friday, then it’s possible to expect discounts to be at least around the 20 per cent mark.”

SUPPLIED According to PriceSpy, the Apple Watch Series 5 is 11 per cent cheaper for Black Friday at $607. But the time to buy was in September, when the price dipped to $479.

Discount data from Singles’ Day sales across New Zealand in 2019 is even more underwhelming.

Singles' Day, marked on November 11, began as an anti-Valentine's Day in the 1990s before being adopted as a promotional tool by Chinese retail giant Alibaba.

It is now the largest global online shopping event, racking up $46 billion in sales in one day in 2018.

But the timing of the sale and its relatively low-profile on the New Zealand shopping calendar meant Kiwi bargain hunters faced more price hikes than price drops last year.

“One reason for this may be that shops are saving their bigger discounts for Black Friday, as last year purchase interest (clicks received) was found to be three times higher on Black Friday compared to Singles’ Day,” Matinvesi-Bassett said.

“Dropping prices too much ahead of Black Friday would mean retailers wouldn’t be able to offer as attractive discounts on a day when New Zealanders are more likely to shop.

“But as people’s interest for Singles’ Day in New Zealand continues to grow, this may change in the years to come.”

Although many Kiwis may feel pressure to buy during big sales events, Matinvesi-Bassett said it is important not to panic buy.

David White/Stuff Kiwis expect discounts of about 32 per cent on Black Friday but statistics show the actual savings don’t come close to that.

“Instead, before you head to the checkout in-store or click on the all-important ‘buy’ button, have a look at the PriceSpy website or app to check you’re always getting the best deal.

“And if you find the product you’re looking to purchase has increased in price or isn’t offering a discount, simply set up a price alert and this will automatically tell you when the price drops below a certain point.”

That advice applies outside the pre-Christmas sale season, too, Matinvesi-Bassett said.

In 2017, nationwide bicycle retailer Bike Barn was fined $800,000 for misrepresenting sale prices during 25 marketing campaigns over two years.

Bike Barn had advertisted bikes at "clearance" and "half price" when they were sold at their normal price.

The Commerce Commission filed 16 charges under the Fair Trading Act against Bikes International and Bike Retail Group, which operate as Bike Barn.

Commissioner Anna Rawlings said Bike Barn had attracted customers with misleading claims about discounts.

They used exaggerated strategies which suggested bikes were priced significantly below their normal retail price, normally 50 per cent less, and also advertised clearance specials which suggested they were for a limited time only.

"Neither was true. In fact, the discounted prices were Bike Barn's usual selling prices,” Rawling said.

"Out of nearly 6000 bike sales we analysed during our investigation, only 30 were sold at the so-called full price.”

Bikes International has since been sold to Australian company Pedal Group. Its retail arm retained five shops throughout the country, rebranded as 99 Bikes.