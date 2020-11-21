Covid Tracer app will no longer log people out, after 'privacy' rethink

Six months after the launch of the Covid Tracer app, the Ministry of Health has decided some of its controls have been too restrictive.

The Ministry of Health is updating its Covid Tracer app so it stops logging people out every 30 days, in an effort to increase usage of the contact tracing tool.

Deputy director of health Shayne Hunter defended the ministry’s original decision to require people to sign back into the app periodically, and the time it had taken to reverse that decision.

The pandemic had been sudden and decisions were made quickly, he said.

“We started from the point of view of privacy and that is what drove us to require people to log in as a registered user.”

But the ministry had now recognised it did not need to be so restrictive in its approach, he said.

An updated version of the app does away with the need for a password.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Fewer than one in 10 scanning in at some Auckland supermarkets

* Covid-19: Covid Tracer app is a form of protection, expert says

* Ministry of Health needs to be honest about contact tracing technology

* Sam Morgan gives up on CovidCard in frustration with Ministry of Health



In another small step forward for contact tracing, the ministry is supporting Wellington software company PaperKite in its trial of Bluetooth beacons for businesses.

The beacons, which are being used at this weekend’s Beervana festival in Wellington, automatically record the presence of phones that have its Rippl tracing app installed, without any need to scan a QR code.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bluetooth beacons are being trialled at the Beervana festival in Wellington that avoid the usual need for people to “scan in” with a QR code to record their presence at the venue.

Users of the Rippl app are able to receive contact alerts from the Covid Tracer app and will soon be able to share their check-in history digitally with the ministry.

“The partnership with the Ministry of Health has given us further confidence to continue investing in technology to help the New Zealand public health system,” PaperKite chief executive Antony Dixon said.

The ministry’s Covid Tracer app is being used to scan 1.1 million QR codes each day, which suggests most of the 2.35 million people who have downloaded the app aren’t using it much of the time.

But Hunter said he believed it was successful and that the alternative was “to do nothing”.

He suggested it was likely usage was higher in areas where Covid was more likely to be circulating, though he confirmed that because of the design of the app the ministry had no means of measuring that.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The Contact Tracer app can be used to send out alerts to people - in some cases fully automatically in the infrequent event that both people involved in a close contact used it.

The ministry has not commissioned research to calculate how many millions of scans might be recorded if people were scanning QR codes religiously, which would give it a clearer view of uptake.

However, assuming people only visited two venues with QR codes each day on average, the app would currently be recording only about 13 per cent of visits.

If a close contact with a Covid carrier occurred, the chances of an individual being an app user and being notified of the contact fully automatically through the app would then amount to less than 2 per cent.

The ministry has confirmed a major limitation in its Rotorua trial of Bluetooth contact-tracing cards, which could potentially step technical aids to manual contact tracing up to the next level.

More than 1000 volunteers in Ngongotahā have agreed to wear electronic cards sourced from Australian firm Contact Harald, which was chosen for the trial after the backers of the Kiwi-developed CovidCard lost confidence in the ministry.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF

The cards are designed to register each other’s presence by emitting and detecting Bluetooth radio signals.

However, the ministry has confirmed the trial does not include any other technological method to verify whether the volunteers are coming into close contact with one another – instead relying on interviews with volunteers’ of their recollections.

That means the trial won’t be able to measure how frequently the cards failed to record close contacts (false negatives) or recorded close contacts that had not in fact happened (false positives).

The rate of false positives and negatives is generally regarded as central to assessing the performance of proximity-based contact tracing aids, alongside their uptake.

Supplied The Bluetooth card trial being run by the Ministry of Health in Rotorua won’t attempt to assess the rates of false positives and false negatives.

Singapore, which has largely wiped out a second wave of Covid since August, is turning away from QR codes towards the mandatory use of proximity-based Bluetooth technology to prevent a resurgence.

Prior to the election, former government digital services minister Kris Faafoi described the mandatory roll-out of Bluetooth proximity devices, such as CovidCards, as “an extreme last resort”.

“I agree there is a view that 100 per cent of people should have the card, but that is not the parameter within which we are working,” Hunter said.