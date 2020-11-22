Worker awarded $15,000 after she was fired while on holiday

A retail sales assistant has been awarded $15,000 after she was dismissed from her job while on holiday.

Michelle Bradley was sitting in Singapore airport on her way back from a holiday when she received a message from her boss, Kathryn Cook, the owner of Hoof Camp Saddlery, telling her that there was no job for her when she arrived home.

Cook claimed Bradley was only a casual employee and that there had been performance issues that justified ending her role at the Saddlery.

But Bradley said she had worked at the Saddlery as a permanent part-time employee, and she hadn’t been warned that her job was at risk before leaving on holiday.

Bradley had worked part-time at the store from early August 2018, until the email was sent on August 1, 2019.

In April 2019, Cook requested a meeting with Bradley to go over some processes to be followed in the shop and with customers.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Michelle Bradley was on her way home from a holiday in the United Kingdom when her boss emailed her to tell her that she didn’t have a job.

Cook told the Employment Relations Authority this was a meeting to discuss performance issues but Bradley said that, at the time, she had no idea that it was a disciplinary meeting.

After the meeting, Bradley did not receive a warning, either written or verbal, that might have pointed to ongoing concerns.

As part of the failed mediation process prior to the authority’s hearing, Cook provided a document headed “Official written warning discussion April 15, 2019” but she admitted Bradley had not seen the letter before she submitted it as evidence.

Bradley had no idea that she might lose her job at Hoof Camp until she received a message from Cook saying there were no hours for her when she returned.

Bradley replied saying: “This is really unprofessional and a really unpleasant way of ending our holiday.”

Cook responded, confirming her decision to give Bradley’s hours to a different employee.

On August 4, Cook then sent another email outlining her belief that it was Bradley who was unprofessional.

In the email, Cook said she had given Bradley a verbal warning and claimed that several complaints had been received from customers.

In her determination, authority member Anna Fitzgibbon said it was clear that the employment relationship in this case was an ongoing part-time arrangement.

As a part-time employee, Bradley should have been given the opportunity to respond to Cook’s concerns.

“Prior to the trip taken by Ms Bradley and her partner, Ms Cook did not discuss whether work would or would not be available to Ms Bradley on her return,” Fitzgibbon said.

“Ms Bradley had asked Ms Cook that she would like to take time off to travel to England, a trip which included upskilling in horse saddlery.

“Ms Cook could have informed Ms Bradley at that time, that as she was a casual employee, there may or may not be work for her when she returned. She did not do that.

“Rather, she arranged for an existing employee to ‘cover for’ Ms Bradley while Ms Bradley was away. On the day of her return, Ms Cook decided not to allow Ms Bradley to return to her job.”

It was clear that Bradley was unjustifiably dismissed, Fitzgibbon said.

She awarded Bradley $15,000 for hurt and humiliation.

Costs were reserved.