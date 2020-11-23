Covid-19 rent relief costs big shopping centre owner Kiwi Property $20m

Kiwi Property has spent $20m supporting its shopping centre tenants with rent reduction and deferrals because of their loss of trade during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Big shopping centre owner Kiwi Property has spent almost $20 million on rent relief for tenants.

That was revealed in its half-year result where it posted a 47 per cent lift in profit to $54.2m thanks to a rise in the value of its office properties.

The company is also pushing ahead with plans for the construction of two office buildings and apartments at the Sylvia Park shopping centre.

The $20m rent relief contributed to a 5.3 per cent fall in net rental income to $84.9m for the six months to September 30, 2020.

Supplied Kiwi Property opened a 20,000 square metre extension at Sylvia Park shopping centre in Auckland which has about 60 additional local and international retailers.

Kiwi chief executive Clive Mackenzie said by supporting its retailers it retained productive shopping centres. Its portfolio was 99.1 per cent leased.

Kiwi had more than 850 tenants across its properties with the vast majority receiving some rent support with the company targeting the SME tenants in its office and retail portfolios and the small retail chains.

Mackenzie said the company was optimistic it would not need to provide more tenant rental relief in the second half of the year.

The rent relief costs would be partially offset by the reintroduction of depreciation allowances for commercial buildings, expected to increase Kiwi’s full year after-tax earnings by approximately $4.5m.

Kiwi has a long-term strategy to reduce its reliance on shopping malls through more “mixed-use” development of other buildings and facilities on four of its large shopping centre sites in Auckland and Hamilton.

The mixed-use properties are Sylvia Park, Sylvia Park Lifestyle, LynnMall and The Base in Hamilton.

The company is pushing ahead with the strategy, announcing the second office building at Sylvia Park had resource consent and design was progressing for the 15-floor development.

Planning was also underway for a third office development, a smaller six-floor office and medical building at Sylvia Park, as well as for a build-to-rent residential development at Sylvia Park, Mackenzie said.

He expected the new buildings’ designs and costings to be completed mid next year. The company would them make calls on whether to proceed with the buildings.

Kiwi’s office properties have been the most resilient to the economic impact of Covid. They increased in value in the half-year by 4.3 per cent to $950m.

However, its mixed-used properties and retail properties declined in value, by almost 1 per cent to $1.55 billion for mixed used, and by 3.3 per cent to $469m for its shopping centres.

Its total portfolio was worth $3.2b at September 30, 2020.

“While the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 continues to impact property values, it’s encouraging to see a firming of capitalisation rates and a general stabilisation of asset pricing across our portfolio,” Mackenzie said.

Supplied Kiwi Property has placed The Plaza shopping centre in Palmerston North up for sale. The funds from the sale will be used to further its mixed-used developments.

Kiwi has put The Plaza shopping centre in Palmerston North up for sale. The funds will be used for its mixed-use developments. It was valued at $170m on its books at March 31, 2020.

Dividends for shareholders have been reinstated, reflecting a stabilisation of trading.

The half-year dividend would be 2.2 cents a share to be paid on December 18. It had been set at 95 per cent of adjusted funds from operations. For the full-year the company expected adjusted funds from operations to be 4.9c to 5.15 cents a share.

Last month Kiwi opened the 20,000 square metre Sylvia Park Level 1 expansion which cost $277m. The expansion features about 60 local and international brands, including a two-level Farmers flagship store and ‘The Terrace at Sylvia Park’ dining precinct.

Sylvia Park now has more than 250 stores and over 5000 free carparks, the most of any shopping centre in the country.