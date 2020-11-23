Retail sales increase by biggest margin in 25 years, Stats NZ says

Retail sales jumped 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, the largest rise since 1995.

Spending on major household items, vehicles and groceries contributed to the $1.8 billion increase in total retail sales compared with the September 2019 quarter.

While the jump pointed to recovery for retail businesses, it still did not make up for the 15 per cent fall, or $3.6b, in the Covid-19-affected June 2020 quarter.

Total retail sales for the 12-month period from October 2019 to September 2020 were $97.6b, down 0.2 per cent, or $172 million, on the previous year.

In contrast, sales for the same period from 2018 to 2019 were $97.8b, up 4 per cent on 2017.

Stats NZ retail statistics manager Sue Chapman said September had been particularly strong.

Motor vehicles and parts retailing had the largest increase in sales, up 13 per cent or $454m, closely followed by supermarket and grocery stores, up 8.4 per cent or $429m.

“Several vehicle dealers have commented on high demand for new and used vehicles this quarter, with some popular imported models being pre-sold before they arrived in New Zealand ports,” Chapman said.

“In addition, we saw a significant fall in vehicle stock, down over $200m this quarter.”

Food and liquor sales remained high at supermarkets nationwide.

Kiwis were increasingly turning their attention to their homes, with increased building activity.

Hardware, building and garden supplies were up 16 per cent or $352m, and electrical and electronic goods retailing was up 25 per cent or $233m.

During the September quarter, 14 out of 16 regions experienced an increase in retail sales compared with last year.

The Auckland region had the largest dollar value increase during the September quarter, up 3.6 per cent or $315m.

Canterbury had the next largest increase in dollar terms, up 9.3 per cent or $281m.

These increases were followed by Waikato, up 12 per cent or $266m, Wellington, up 9.3 per cent or $213m, and Bay of Plenty, up 11 per cent or $168m.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith said the September quarter sales volumes were considerably stronger than market expectations.

“The strength was broad-based across industries and regions,” Smith said.

“New Zealand spent much of Q3 in alert level 1, with a period of higher alert levels either side of the quarter, and retail volumes could arguably have been even stronger if it were not for the mid-August outbreak in Auckland.”

In addition to the more relaxed retail environment, pent-up demand, government support, a resilient domestic economy and a surging domestic tourism market all underpinned the lift in sales during the third quarter.

“Early signs suggest this strong pace of retail momentum has continued into the December quarter,” Smith said.

“The resurgent housing market, continued nest-building by households and resilient domestic demand should keep some tills ringing. However, climbing joblessness, anaemic wage growth, increasing headwinds from fewer overseas tourists, a still uncertain economic outlook and stock shortages for retailers may still partly rain on the retail sector parade and dampen household exuberance.”