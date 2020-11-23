Habour workers serving refinery threaten to strike

Northport and Marsden Point oil refinery are both served by the North Tugz workers.

Workers providing essential services to Northport and the Marsden Point refinery have signalled they will walk off the job before Christmas, a time of high demand for fuel supplies.

Fifteen workers at North Tugz, a towage and pilotage service to the port, have voted to strike from December 9 to 24.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union organiser Rudd Hughes said the company was a small but key service that helped guide incoming oil tankers into port.

The dispute hinges on the loss of conditions in a proposed renegotiated package. Hughes said the workers had previously been on a roster which left them on call around the clock, 365 days a year, with one hour's notice, leaving them unable to plan their lives.

READ MORE:

* Refinery confirms 90 jobs to go as review continues

* E tū union says job cuts at oil refinery would increase safety risk for workers and 'surrounding community'

* Lyttelton not congested but feeling pinch as North Island ports get backed up



A better roster had been agreed in return for pay cuts but Hughes said management were trying to claw back other conditions as well, relating to loss of sick leave, health insurance, meal allowances and a week of annual leave.

Hughes said the workers were simply seeking job security and decent conditions.

SUPPLIED Marsden Point is the country's only refinery and a key source of fuel over the holiday season.

North Tugz chief executive Tom Greig said that while the company has supported the move to a new roster, this also would mean more staff would have to be hired, raising the company’s employment costs by more than half.

''We have been clear with staff from the outset that this will require a comprehensive review of all employment terms and conditions.'’

Greig said the package being offered was ‘’well in line with national averages,’’ and he was concerned the action was being considered at a critical time of year, in an industry ''that is an essential part of the national supply chain that is already vulnerable and under pressure''.

The union said the workers would remain open to further discussions leading up to the action, in an effort to avert any impact on oil supplies over the Christmas period.