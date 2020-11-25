Queenstown scored $73,594 in visitor spending per resident. What now?

Minister for Tourism Stuart Nash says it's time to reposition New Zealand as a premium destination - without unrestricted freedom camping.

New research on tourism spending shows where the border closure may hurt most this summer.

Tourism economist Shane Vuletich has found huge regional variations in the visitor spend per resident, and he said that had big implications for businesses that had relied heavily on overseas customers.

The visitor spend (domestic and international) per North Island resident was $5140 for the year to July 2019, compared with $9002 per South Island resident.

Vuletich’s research company Fresh Info has been running the numbers for Tourism New Zealand in an attempt to see where the money might land this summer and what that may mean for regional economies.

Supplied Queenstown is expected to hold its own this summer, despite the lack of overseas money, but tourism economist Shane Vuletich said more remote places such as Te Anau and the West Coast may struggle.

For territorial authorities Queenstown Lakes came out tops with $73,594 of visitor spend per resident, more than 10 times the $6614 for Christchurch, while Auckland City did not make the top 20.

On a regional basis Northland at $5890 per resident came out just ahead of Auckland, but Vuletich said Northland was likely to be hit harder because so it was more dependent on income from tourism.

“Auckland has a really diverse economy, so if you lose a tourism job, you have other options. Whereas in Paihia or the Bay of Islands, if you lose your tourism job, there's not much else to look at.”

Vuletich said it was also clear tourism propped up a lot of businesses and attractions such as museums and galleries that local residents could also benefit from.

SUPPLIED Taupo’s Baked with Love cafe and bakery co-owner Scott Forsythe said the Auckland lockdown was probably even harder than the full country lockdown because they still had to keep staff on.

Back in 2016 it was estimated 59 per cent of Taupo food and beverage outlets would not exist without spending by domestic and international visitors, and in Rotoura 23 per cent of retail stores would not exist without income from those sources.

Vuletich believes those figures still stand, and if anything are probably a “bit light.”

Taupo co-owner of the Baked with Love bakery and cafe Scott Forsythe agreed, and he said that while Taupo was lucky to have such a solid domestic market, it was still extremely difficult to plan ahead in the current climate.

“We haven’t got a clue, we have enough trouble knowing what tomorrow is going to bring.”

Brook Sabin/Stuff Rotorua is still attracting its fair share of New Zealand visitors and Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard says those whose incomes have not been affected by Covid-19 are still spending freely. However, another wave of Covid-19 would dent confidence “big time.”

Forsythe said domestic visitor numbers had slowed recently and another lockdown along the lines of the Auckland one would be disastrous.

“We can do without international visitors and Auckland visitors, we just can’t do without them at the same time. Losing Aucklanders as well as internationals was really grim.”

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard doesn’t dispute the town’s retail reliance on tourism, but he said repeated predictions of the economy crashing post-Covid, post-wage subsidy and post-election had not been borne out.

“There’s quite a relaxed and confident attitude among consumers ... people are buying lots of appliances, building onto their houses ... there's a lot of spending going on that’s abnormally high.”

Supplied Statistics produced for Tourism New Zealand show GST, PAYE on tourism workers’ wages and tax paid by tourism businesses contributed $7.3 billion to Government coffers in the year to the end of June 2019.

Vuletich said October and November, and February, March and April were traditionally months when tourism operators targeting overseas visitors made their “fat” for the rest of the year.

Queenstown would probably come through OK, but he feared for more out-of-the-way areas such as Te Anau and the West Coast.

“The further you are from Auckland and off the main drag, the tougher it will be.”

As gateway centres, Auckland and Christchurch may face a slower summer as residents abandoned cities for the regions, and the usual “backfill” from foreign visitors was not available.

“The message to tourism operators is manage your cash flow carefully because we don’t know, but we suspect, it’s going to be a short sharp summer season.”

ChristchurchNZ general manager destination Loren Heaphy said they were well aware of “competing with baches and beaches” when it came to persuading domestic tourists to take an urban holiday.

Efforts to market long weekends in Christchurch, and use the city as a base for trips to areas such as Hanmer Springs and Akaroa had been successful with House of Travel selling $1m worth of packages, and summer events would help push up numbers.