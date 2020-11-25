New World's Smeg knife stickers flood Trade Me, Facebook

New World’s latest sticker promotion is sweeping Trade Me and Facebook, with some sellers asking hundreds of dollars for a sheet of the collectable stickers.

The supermarket launched its Smeg knife promotion earlier this month, rewarding customers with one sticker for every $20 spent in-store or online.

The stickers can be redeemed for a range of six Smeg knives and a knife block. Customers can also collect fewer stickers and pay a cash top up in exchange for a knife.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 75 listings for the stickers on Trade Me and bids on two auctions had already topped $160.

On Facebook, one post offered a sheet of 34 stickers for $260, with the seller saying the price was “firm as this is $680 value”.

However, other social media users were quick to point out the seller had not paid $680 for the stickers but for their groceries, with the stickers an added bonus.

“So they want $260 for something they got for free?” one person said.

“A solid $0 value,” another added.

The minimum number of stickers required during the promotion is 25 for a vegetable knife, which translates to $500 worth of purchases.

However, the knife can also be procured for 12 stickers and a $15 top up, which equates to just $255 total.

foodstuffs New World has ordered more than one million knives for its Smeg sticker promotion.

To collect the complete set customers would need to spend $4,900 at New World supermarkets, or $2,820 plus $140 cash, by January 24.

New World has ordered more than one million giveaway knives for its latest sticker promotion, but is advising customers not delay redeeming the products to avoid disappointment.

The supermarket chain came under fire earlier this year when it ran out of Spiegelau stemware before the promotion ended.