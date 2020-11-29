Warning over fake Santa Parade Facebook page which asks for credit card details

Farmers has asked customers to beware of a fake Santa Parade Facebook page asking for money and posting dodgy “livestream” links.

The annual Auckland Santa Parade, run by Farmers, will be held at 1pm on Sunday, but a fake page set up by scammers named “Farmers Santa Parade 2020” has been asking people to click on livestream links and share their credit card details.

On its official page, Farmers asked customers to report the page to Facebook as it worked with the social media giant to remove the page.

“There is a fake Farmers Santa Parade page and event promoting a “live stream” link which asks you to give your credit card details. It is a scam, there is no online live stream of the Farmers Santa Parade,” Farmers’ official Facebook page posted.

READ MORE:

* Business' cybersecurity could affect insurance premiums

* Ask an expert: Should I invest more in KiwiSaver, or spread my cash?

* PB Tech warns customers of a series of Facebook giveaway scams



GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Back for the 87th year, Auckland’s largest parade will boast about 4000 participants.

The fake page was set up on November 16 and had about 100 likes and followers on Facebook.

Back for the 87th year, Auckland’s largest parade will boast about 4000 participants.

There has been a steep rise in the number of investment scams attempting to impersonate real New Zealand businesses since the emergence of Covid-19.

SCREENSHOT Farmers has warned customers about this fake Santa Parade Facebook page asking people for money through its livestream links.

The Financial Markets Authority issued 61 warnings about investment scams between April and early November this year, of which about a third (21) were ''impostor scams'' – where the names and details of legitimate businesses are used to trick investors.

Only 40 warnings were made in the same timeframe last year, and only four were imposter scams.