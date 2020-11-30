Consumer NZ outs 'deceptive' health claims in its 2020 Bad Taste Awards

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires goods and services to be fit for purpose, durable and free from defects.

Muesli bars, sugary vitamin water and Lewis Road’s $5 collagen milk are among food products claiming to be healthier than they actually are, Consumer NZ says.

The consumer watchdog’s annual Bad Taste Food awards on Monday highlighted brands that promote their products as better choices than they really are.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said this year’s winners featured products promoted as “97 per cent fat free” or packed with “wholegrain” goodness.

“However, when you check the back of the pack, you discover they are loaded with sugar or sodium,” Duffy said.

“We also found sugary products that carried a raft of other claims, including ‘no artificial colours or flavours’ or touted their vitamin and mineral content.”

The awards have been running since 2016.

Nestle Milo Protein Clusters: Nestle claimed its cereal contained whole grains, “fibre”, “8 vitamins and minerals” and would “give your child sustained, low GI energy to keep them going for longer”. But Consumer NZ’s research found the cereal also contained 26.5 per cent sugar. A spokeswoman for Nestle said it reformulated its products to make them healthier.

“We continue to systematically renovate our cereal range to increase wholegrain and fibre, reduce saturated fat, and reduce sugar. As dietician generally agree foods should be assessed as a whole, rather than looking at one nutrient in isolation, we are focused on making our cereals healthier while keeping the taste people like. Reformulation of our products to improve the nutritional profile remains a key priority.”

Uncle Toby’s Plus Protein Peach, Sultanas & Oat Clusters: Uncle Toby’s said its cereal delivered “protein” and “fibre from whole grain to support healthy digestion”. But it also contained 22 per cent sugar, which was the next largest ingredient after wheat and oats. There was also added sweetness from fruit purée, golden syrup and honey.

SUPPLIED Each Nice & Natural Probiotic Oat bar has two teaspoons of sugar.

Nice & Natural Probiotic Oat Bars: The company claimed its cranberry and coconut bars were the “right way” to “activate your day”. It said these bars were a “good source of fibre” with “no artificial colours or flavours”. But each bar contained 22 per cent sugar or two teaspoons.

OSM Almond with Vanilla Bites: OSM promoted its bars as “nutritionally balanced”, a source of protein, fibre, 10 vitamins and six minerals. But the recommended serve had 30g of sugar or seven teaspoons.

Glaceau Vitamin Water: The vitamin water that claimed “power”, “iron” and low calories in its dragon fruit-flavoured Glaceau Vitamin Water also had 22g of sugar. One 500ml single-serve bottle had five teaspoons.

A spokesman for Coca Cola, the owner of Glaceau, said its brand claims of “power, iron and low calories” had been substantiated and met “all conditions regulated” under Food Standards Australia and New Zealand.

Edmonds 97 per cent Fat Free Vanilla Cake: More than half (55 per cent) of Edmonds “97 per cent fat free” cake mix with “no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives” was sugar. There was more sugar than flour in the cake mix, Consumer said.

Woolworths Chocolate Flavoured Creamed Rice: This creamed rice also carried the “97 per cent fat free” claim and had a 3.5-star health rating. But while it was low fat, it had five teaspoons of sugar in every serve.

SUPPLIED Beehive ham claims to be “97 per cent fat free” but is high in sodium.

Beehive Shaved Champagne Ham: While Beehive's ham claimed to be “97 per cent fat free”, “gluten free”, “soy free” and “MSG free”, a look at the fine print showed it was also high in sodium: 1200mg per 100g.

Pams Fruit Zoo Vines: These “gluten, dairy and nut free” fruit vines claimed to be made from “65 per cent fruit juice”, without artificial colours and flavours but were made of 55 per cent sugar. Along with reconstituted fruit juice, the vines contained sugar and glucose syrup, adding to their sweetness.

A spokeswoman for Foodstuffs, the owner of Pams, said many of the brand’s products were labelled with the health star rating “giving a clear indication of how they fit into a healthy and well-balanced diet”.

“Pams Fruit Zoo Vines have a Health Star Rating of two, which indicates they are intended as a ‘sometimes’ treat.”

Lewis Road Creamery Collagen Milk: Lewis Road released its collagen-infused milk this year, claiming collagen was “scientifically shown to regenerate joint cartilage”. But evidence for collagen supplementation was far from conclusive, Duffy said.

“What is more, the company’s claims were not approved under the Food Standards Code. Lewis Road dropped the claims when we called it out.”