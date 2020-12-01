If we can't change the supply or demand for housing, some of us may need to cosy up

Judith Collins speaks to reporters as politicians return to Wellington for the first day of the new Parliament.

OPINION There is one sure way the Government could quickly improve housing affordability, and it’s not a capital gains tax.

But let’s deal with that tricky beast first.

It is natural that first-time home buyers would be angry at wealthy boomers snapping up properties as investments, seemingly pushing up prices for everyone else.

But those houses are not then taken out of circulation.

The latest census did show an increase in the number of unoccupied homes in Auckland which could be a result of new landlords taking a little longer to find tenants.

But that is a self-correcting problem; invariably investment properties will be rented out, reducing the need for people to buy their own homes.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The longer-term solution to the housing crisis is building enough of them, but what about now?

More CGT on housing would also have two negative effects.

It would reduce the financial incentive to build new homes, which most people agree is the long-term solution to the housing crisis.

Secondly, people who rent are more likely to share accommodation than owner-occupiers.

So for any given housing stock, fewer people can be housed in a market tilted towards owner-occupation rather than renting.

But why listen to me?

Sir Michael Cullen’s Tax Working Group commissioned research into the impact a CGT would have on housing affordability from Otago University economics professor Andrew Coleman and Andrew Binning, an economist working for the Treasury.

Their detailed modelling suggested it would result in a “modest" increase in house prices while significantly pushing up rents.

The Treasury did seem somewhat sceptical about the former finding.

But Cullen may have got it about right when he concluded a CGT could in theory be expected to increase rents while reducing house prices for owner-occupiers, questioning whether the overall effect would be significant.

There are many good arguments for introducing a comprehensive CGT, but housing affordability probably isn’t one of them.

Kevin Stent/Stuff It wasn’t what the last Labour-led government was expecting to hear, but Sir Michael Cullen’s Tax Working Group concluded a comprehensive CGT probably wouldn’t improve housing affordability.

What other “quick fixes” might not work?

Net immigration has slowed to a trickle with New Zealand citizens being pretty much the only people allowed into the country, so there is clearly no real room for movement there.

Badgering the Reserve Bank into winding back the more “shotgun” elements of its monetary stimulus might reduce house prices, but only at the expense of raising mortgage rates.

So again there is probably no overall “net gain’ to be had in terms of housing affordability from that, even though there are other reasons why such a policy might be sensible.

If we can’t quickly change the number of people needing housing or the number of homes to put them in, what levers does that leave?

The only obvious one would be to free up some housing supply by encouraging more people to share accommodation.

To some extent that is already happening as more young people delay flying the nest.

The Government could provide a “carrot” for more people to take in lodgers, flatmates and boarders by reducing or even just simplifying the complicated tax obligations that are involved.

Encouraging or requiring insurers not to refuse insurance or impose tough conditions on people who rent out rooms in their family home could also help.

As would striking the optimal balance between the rights of tenants and landlords in such situations.

More communal living isn’t for everyone and tweeks like that wouldn’t solve many people’s housing problems overnight.

But they would free up some more houses for rent, with the knock-on effect of freeing up some rentals for sale to owner occupiers. It all helps.

A “stick” would be to impose a tax on unoccupied bedrooms, to encourage home owners to rent out rooms or “downsize”, and to address that small but apparently growing problem of vacant properties.

But that very drastic step would appear to be ruled out by the commitment Labour voluntary entered into not to introduce any new taxes this term.

The other thing the Government could do would be to essentially frighten people into paying less for housing by talking up the chances of an impending crash.

But even if that worked, it would risk setting back the longer-term solution, which has to be building more houses.