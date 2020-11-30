Retail banking interruptions as Reserve Bank payment system suffers three-hour failure

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says targeted government policy could do much more for the property market than monetary policy can.

The Reserve Bank’s system letting banks make real-time transactions with each other stopped working for three hours on Monday.

Some retail banking transactions were interrupted, but the system was now back up and running, and the backlog of payments was being cleared, the Reserve Bank said.

It was now looking into the cause of the outage.

Christian Hawkesby, Reserve Bank assistant governor, said: “We are aware that some retail customers have been impacted by the outage but all transactions should be processed shortly.”

READ MORE:

* Six times ANZ has been in regulators' naughty corner

* The price of safety: Reserve Bank capital plans could put handbrake on the economy

* Cash use falling despite more of it in circulation



Hawkesby said: “We will be working with system users to ensure all transactions are processed as soon as possible. We thank everyone for their patience.”

The Reserve Bank’s ESAS, or Exchange Settlement Account System, allows individual transactions between financial institutions to be settled electronically in real-time.

Stuff The Reserve Bank operates important payment systems linking banks together.

Vast amounts of money move through the system, with the daily transaction volume across the system averaging $33.6 billion in the 12 months to the end of June, figures from the Reserve Bank show.

They system rarely suffered outages, Reserve Bank data showed. In the 12 months to the end of June, it had suffered no outages.