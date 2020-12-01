Firms will be allowed to fend off creditors if they get into trouble next year

“Zombie companies” that are continuing to trade but have no realistic chance of paying their debts are a threat to the Covid recovery the world over, but the Government says its debt hibernation scheme strikes a balance.

The Government will keep a temporary rule that allows businesses to seek protection from their creditors in place for an additional 10 months until the end of October.

The ‘business debt hibernation’ scheme was introduced in April to help companies trade through the Covid-19 economic downturn and had been due to expire on Christmas Eve.

The rule allows troubled businesses to fend off creditors and put their debts on hold for up to seven months while they explore their options to stay open.

A spokesman for Commerce Minister David Clark said 43 companies had applied for protection so far, of which 15 had that approved.

READ MORE:

* Waves of 'zombie' company failures predicted as Covid support withdrawn

* Five business support schemes that have gone under the radar in the wake of Covid-19

* Debt hibernation scheme and 'safe harbour' for directors has a trade off, expert says

* How to save a life: Measures for a business rescue during the Covid-19 pandemic



While the uptake was “relatively low”, the scheme had been effective in providing a framework for businesses to agree solutions with their creditors, he said.

“Creditors have been prepared to agree informal compromises with businesses where the alternative is business debt hibernation,” he said.

cameron burnell/Stuff BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope backed the extension of the debt hibernation scheme.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the economy was recovering better than it had expected “but the impacts of the pandemic are far-reaching and some businesses need continued support to keep trading”.

Clark said the idea was to prevent the job losses that came with insolvencies.

“This is a good outcome for not only company owners but also their employees, creditors and the wider economy,” he said.

Robertson said “debt hibernation” was not designed to prevent companies with no realistic prospect of continuing to trade from going under.

“Safeguards are in place to protect against abuse of the measure, including the requirement for creditors to vote on a business’ proposal.”

To take advantage of the protection, businesses need to get half of their creditors on board – both by number and the value of their debts – and all will need to have a plan to repay their debts by July 2022.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said the extension would “give confidence to companies and their employees”.

The Government's focus on the “economic preservation and recovery from the global shock of Covid-19”, needed to be treated with the same urgency as its health response, he said.