Former kebab shop employees allowed to continue fight for unpaid wages

Turkish couple Güler and Ibrahim Kocatürk who were found by the ERA to be owed more than $80,000 by their former employers have been granted leave to continue court proceedings, despite the business being in liquidation. (File photo)

A couple owed more than $80,000 by their former employers have succeeded in a bid to try to recoup the money in the Employment Court despite the company being in liquidation.

Turkish couple Güler and Ibrahim Kocatürk​ were employed by Zara’s Turkish Ltd at its takeaway restaurants in Richmond, then Upper Hutt, between 2009 and 2014.

The Employment Relations Authority determined in 2017 that Güler Kocatürk​​ had been unjustifiably dismissed in October 2014, after one of the business' directors learned she wanted to try for another child.

It was ordered to pay her a total of more than $60,000 in lost wages, compensation, unpaid wages and holiday pay entitlements.

READ MORE:

* Employees who walked out of business say they were ripped off

* What to do if you get sacked, and how you can raise a personal grievance

* Kebab business ordered to pay $60k to woman it fired for wanting another child



The ERA also ordered her husband Ibrahim Kocatürk​​ be paid $20,961.12 in pay arrears, including holiday pay after he was found to be working 72-hour weeks but paid for 40-hour weeks.

In November 2017, Zara’s Turkish directors Ügur and Hanife Kokcu​ challenged the ERA decision, claiming Güler Kocatürk​ had not been an employee and were granted a stay of the determination until it was resolved.

The Employment Court directed the amounts of the awards were to be paid into the Crown account under the control of the court registrar.

123rf The Employment Relations Authority determined in 2017 Güler Kocatürk​​ had been unjustifiably dismissed and ordered Zara’s Turkish pay her a total of more than $60,000 in lost wages, and other entitlements. (File photo)

Since then, there have been drawn-out proceedings before the Employment Court, with the Kocatürk​s pursuing additional claims for holiday pay and other allegedly unpaid items, and Zara’s Turkish Ltd disputing liability.

Last month in the High Court, Justice Robert Dobson​ granted the couple leave to continue Employment Court proceedings against Zara's Turkish Ltd, which is now in liquidation.

Unbeknown to the Kocatürk​s, the Kokcu’s ceased trading some years ago and sold the undertaking to a company controlled by their son, who has operated the business from the same premises.

In September, the Kokcu’s put Zara’s Turkish into voluntary liquidation and liquidator Geoff Falloon​ indicated he would not consent to Employment Court proceedings continuing against the company.

The judgement said the Kocatürk​s see the Kokcus as “vehemently opposed to paying them the amounts to which they are entitled as employees” and that they were prepared to “undertake all possible manoeuvres to obstruct recoveries”.

Stuff Justice Dobson said last month he was not prepared to dismiss the prospect of a solvent entity being rendered liable for whatever Employment Court judgements were obtained. (File photo)

The Kocatürk​s representative Anjela Sharma​ said the voluntary liquidation was part of the Kokcu's “unjustified antipathy” towards the Kocatürk​s, who had been under “substantial pressure” due to their former employer’s failure to pay them what they are due.

Sharma said it would be a miscarriage of justice if the couple were not entitled to proceed and obtain whatever judgment the Employment Court gave them to vindicate their rights as employees.

On behalf of the liquidator, the Kokcus representative Stephen Galbreath​​ questioned if the Kocatürks would be entitled to preferential treatment given their claims were for employee entitlements four or more years ago.

Under the Companies Act, consideration has to be given to whether pursuing a claim against a company in liquidation would be futile.

Justice Dobson said he was not prepared to dismiss the prospect of a solvent entity being rendered liable for whatever Employment Court judgements were obtained. Given the circumstances the company had passed into liquidation and the conduct of the directors pointed in favour of leave being granted.